Prudential Financial Has Trimmed Its Eaton Vance (EV) Position as Valuation Rose; As Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Stock Value Rose, Ipswich Investment Management Co Upped by $2.27 Million Its Holding

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 23695% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 71,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 71,385 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $32.6. About 2.80 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 17/04/2018 – Clapp Communications Adds CFG Community Bank to Its Growing Client List; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $78M; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $1,091 MLN VS $1,005 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Svcs 1Q EPS $1.22; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Sees Acquisition Total Estimated After-Tax Integration Costs of $30M-$45M; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER ITS 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. To Expand Mortgage Banking Business With Acquisition Of Franklin American Mortgage Company; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 78C; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Prime Rate Change

Prudential Financial Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (EV) by 62.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc sold 113,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 68,347 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76M, down from 181,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Eaton Vance Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $40.28. About 476,595 shares traded. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has declined 16.21% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EV News: 02/04/2018 – Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds; 01/05/2018 – Lawrence L. Fahey Appointed President of The U.S. Charitable Gift Trust®; 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 29/05/2018 – INGRID Y. JACOBS JOINS EATON VANCE AS CHIEF DIVERSITY OFFICER; 09/04/2018 – Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s Page Buys Shs; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Adj EPS 77c; 23/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – EATON VANCE CORP EV.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 22/05/2018 – EATON VANCE CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $414.3 MLN VS $374.6 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Net $96.4M

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 72,600 shares to 131,500 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asgn Inc by 221,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 258,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS).

Analysts await Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. EV’s profit will be $100.37M for 11.57 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Eaton Vance Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.25% negative EPS growth.

