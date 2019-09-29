Prudential Financial Has Trimmed By $2.50 Million Its Diamond Offshore Drilling In (DO) Stake; Cytosorbents (CTSO) SI Increased By 0.54%

Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) had an increase of 0.54% in short interest. CTSO’s SI was 2.54 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.54% from 2.53 million shares previously. With 118,200 avg volume, 22 days are for Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO)’s short sellers to cover CTSO’s short positions. The SI to Cytosorbents Corporation’s float is 9.25%. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.09. About 93,449 shares traded. Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) has declined 40.00% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSO News: 28/03/2018 – CytoSorbents at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors; 28/03/2018 – CytoSorbents Reports on the Successful 5th International CytoSorb Users Meeting and 38th ISICEM Critical Care Conference; 04/04/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM LOAN TO PROVIDE WORKING CAPITAL TO FUND ONGOING OPS AND TO SUPPORT CLINICAL TRIALS; 09/04/2018 – CytoSorbents to Meet With European Investors at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo and in Meetings in Frankfurt, Geneva and Zurich; 21/05/2018 – CytoSorbents Presenting at Conference May 23; 08/03/2018 – Cytosorbents 2017 Loss/Shr 32c; 20/04/2018 – DJ CytoSorbents Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSO); 08/05/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP – EXPECT SECOND QUARTER 2018 PRODUCT SALES TO EXCEED PRODUCT SALES REPORTED IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 17/05/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP CTSO.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $9; 08/03/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP CTSO.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7

Prudential Financial Inc decreased Diamond Offshore Drilling In (DO) stake by 75.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Prudential Financial Inc sold 312,900 shares as Diamond Offshore Drilling In (DO)’s stock declined 4.24%. The Prudential Financial Inc holds 103,745 shares with $920,000 value, down from 416,645 last quarter. Diamond Offshore Drilling In now has $777.97 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.65. About 3.10M shares traded or 15.36% up from the average. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 28/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B

Among 3 analysts covering Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Diamond Offshore Drilling has $1000 highest and $500 lowest target. $7.68’s average target is 35.93% above currents $5.65 stock price. Diamond Offshore Drilling had 7 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) earned “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 23. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Sector Perform” rating and $1000 target in Wednesday, September 25 report. The rating was downgraded by Pareto to “Hold” on Monday, September 9.

Prudential Financial Inc increased General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) stake by 4.82 million shares to 31.35M valued at $329.16 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) stake by 90,298 shares and now owns 709,473 shares. Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) was raised too.

Analysts await Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.65 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.26 per share. After $-0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold DO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 149.44 million shares or 3.18% more from 144.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% stake. Gabelli Funds Limited Co holds 44,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 1.32 million shares. Us Bank De owns 548 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hellman Jordan Mgmt Ma has 0.13% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Wells Fargo & Communications Mn accumulated 96,860 shares. Moreover, Federated Pa has 0% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Fourpoints Invest Managers Sas invested in 990,672 shares or 26.6% of the stock. Tarbox Family Office invested 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) or 10,359 shares. The Washington-based Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.01% stake. Engy Opportunities Management Ltd Com accumulated 0.27% or 12,260 shares. Sir Capital Management LP holds 116,000 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 201,558 shares.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $31,395 activity. The insider BLOCH KATHLEEN P. bought 6,500 shares worth $31,395.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 7 investors sold Cytosorbents Corporation shares while 17 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.96 million shares or 1.03% less from 8.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Cap Limited Company (Trc) reported 2,930 shares. Mariner Lc has 0% invested in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). Creative Planning holds 0% or 34,390 shares. State Street Corp reported 522,438 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 15,751 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 2,300 shares. Papp L Roy Assocs reported 13,000 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers owns 38,827 shares. D E Shaw Company has 24,860 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 5,023 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De owns 77,387 shares. Illinois-based Gp One Trading Lp has invested 0% in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). Morgan Stanley reported 38,055 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Serv Ltd reported 3,500 shares. 8,577 are owned by Citigroup.