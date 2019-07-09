Prudential Financial Has Raised Its Holding in Owens & Minor New (OMI) as Share Price Declined; Foundry Partners Has Lifted Position in Newpark Resources (NR) by $1.02 Million as Stock Price Declined

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in Owens & Minor Inc New (OMI) by 76.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 392,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 50.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 904,342 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 511,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Owens & Minor Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.42. About 437,104 shares traded. Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has declined 76.77% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.20% the S&P500. Some Historical OMI News: 10/05/2018 – Owens & Minor 1Q Rev $2.37B; 11/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – OWENS & MINOR COMPLETES PURCHASE OF HALYARD S&IP OPS; 25/03/2018 – Rep. LaHood: LaHood Legislation Honoring Fallen Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens Signed into Law by President; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Statement on the Passing of Judge Howard Owens; 17/05/2018 – Terrell Owens goes for Jason Garrett’s head; 08/03/2018 – Rep. LaHood: Senate Passes LaHood Bill to Honor Fallen Navy SEAL Ryan Owens; 28/03/2018 – Alexandria Minerals Sets the Record Straight on Eric Owens’ Termination and Unauthorized Financing Scheme; 16/05/2018 – Daily Caller: EXCLUSIVE: BuzzFeed Battles Candace Owens Over Accusations Of Threats

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Newpark Resources Inc (NR) by 22.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 113,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 616,790 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, up from 503,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Newpark Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $640.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.08. About 99,654 shares traded. Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) has declined 26.02% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.45% the S&P500. Some Historical NR News: 10/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Asset Mgmt Limited Buys Into Newpark Re; 26/04/2018 – Newpark 1Q EPS 8c; 14/03/2018 – Newpark Announces 25 First-Place Rankings In Annual EnergyPoint Research Customer Satisfaction Survey; 24/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces Anthony J. Best Named as New Chairman; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q EPS 8.0C, EST. 7.6C; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q EPS 8.0C; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 8.0C, EST. 7.6C; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q REV. $227.3M, EST. $223.0M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold OMI shares while 43 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 55.89 million shares or 3.47% less from 57.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Ntwk Llc has 2,659 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 12,552 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qs Limited Liability invested in 9,760 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank, a Maryland-based fund reported 2,769 shares. Lsv Asset Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Moreover, Susquehanna Int Gru Llp has 0% invested in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0% in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Cardinal Mgmt accumulated 0.08% or 67,622 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 23,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 109,077 are owned by Trexquant Invest Lp. Of Vermont stated it has 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 0% in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) or 380,324 shares. Ls Advsr Limited Liability holds 0% or 2,076 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 84,925 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI).

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cathay Gen Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 205,811 shares to 296,935 shares, valued at $10.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 78,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,589 shares, and cut its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO).

