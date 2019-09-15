Prudential Financial Has Raised Its Dillards (DDS) Position by $1.81 Million as Valuation Rose; Greenlight Capital Stake In Teekay Lng Partners LP (TGP) Was Has Lifted

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in Dillards Inc (DDS) by 21.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 29,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.03% . The institutional investor held 167,364 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.42M, up from 138,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Dillards Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $67.3. About 800,895 shares traded or 42.48% up from the average. Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has declined 11.23% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DDS News: 21/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC DDS.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $89 FROM $60; 18/05/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Footwear News: Joe Brennan, VP Shoes at Dillard’s, Retires After 33 Years; 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q EPS $2.89; 12/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dillard’s, Inc. IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Dillard’s May Benefit, Industry Sales Up This Quarter; 16/04/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S – TOTAL MERCHANDISE SALES (EXCLUDES CDI) FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MAY 5, WERE $1.409 BLN & $1.386 BLN FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 29 2017; 05/04/2018 – DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – 100 CITYMALLS ONCE COMPLETED ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE AT LEAST 20 BLN PESOS DURING FIRST 10 YEARS OF OPERATIONS; 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC – INVENTORY INCREASED 4% AT MAY 5, 2018 COMPARED TO APRIL 29, 2017

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners LP (TGP) by 69.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 349,274 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% . The hedge fund held 849,274 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.98M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Teekay Lng Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.2. About 64,655 shares traded. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has declined 11.83% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGP News: 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units; 17/05/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners 1Q Rev $115.3M; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS LP TGP.N – QTRLY GAAP VOYAGE REVENUES $115.3 MLN VS $101.2 MLN; 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distribution

Greenlight Capital Inc, which manages about $11.41B and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 251,900 shares to 868,100 shares, valued at $27.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 680,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.48M shares, and cut its stake in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS).

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $64.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 124,580 shares to 9,270 shares, valued at $475,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 3,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,951 shares, and cut its stake in R1 Rcm Inc.

Since May 18, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $45,488 activity.