Prudential Financial Has Lowered Applied Matls (AMAT) Holding as Share Value Rose; Abiomed (ABMD) Holder Navellier & Associates Increased Position

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) by 15.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 3,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% . The hedge fund held 27,163 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76 million, up from 23,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $5.85 during the last trading session, reaching $189.59. About 429,627 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 04/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for Impella 5.5™ and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center; 30/03/2018 – Abiomed to Appoint New Chief Fincl Officer Todd A. Trapp; 14/05/2018 – Winslow Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in Abiomed; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 64C; 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for lmpella CP® with SmartAssist™ and Optical Sensor; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5™ AND FIRST PATIENT TREATED AT UNIVERSITY HEART CENTER HAMBURG; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 30/03/2018 – ABIOMED TO NAME NEW CFO TODD A. TRAPP; 23/04/2018 – DJ ABIOMED Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABMD); 03/04/2018 – OPSENS’ TECHNOLOGY GRANTED FDA APPROVAL IN ABIOMED’S IMPELLA CARDIAC PUMP®

Prudential Financial Inc decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc sold 150,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 922,018 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.57 million, down from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 11.62 million shares traded or 25.01% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabash Natl Corp (NYSE:WNC) by 102,361 shares to 520,070 shares, valued at $7.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (NASDAQ:CSII) by 181,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $644.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc. by 30,788 shares to 11,370 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 37,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,862 shares, and cut its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ABMD shares while 138 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 37.49 million shares or 9.05% less from 41.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.