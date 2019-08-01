Prudential Financial Has Lifted Position in Owens Ill (OI) by $1.52 Million; As Dnb Financial (DNBF) Valuation Rose, Holder Banc Funds Co Cut Stake by $1.76 Million

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Dnb Financial Corporation (DNBF) by 58.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 47,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.49% . The hedge fund held 34,274 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 81,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Dnb Financial Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44.97. About 1,883 shares traded. DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) has risen 37.51% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.51% the S&P500. Some Historical DNBF News: 16/03/2018 – DNB Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Norwegian Property at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By DNB Bank; 24/04/2018 – DNB ASA: Election of Board of Directors in DNB; 12/04/2018 – DNB ASA: Invitation DNBs first quarter results for 2018 will be presented on Thursday 26 April; 07/05/2018 – Peab Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By DNB Markets for May. 14; 26/04/2018 – DnB ASA 1Q Profit Up on Increased Net Interest Income, Lower Op Exp, Lower Impariment Losses; 26/04/2018 – DNB CEO: COMPETITIVE POSITION `STRONG’ VIS A VIS NIBOR; 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 19; 26/04/2018 – DNB ASA DNB.OL – DNB CHANGES ITS TAX GUIDING FOR 2018 AND 2019 FROM 23 TO 20 PER CENT; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Emerging Markets Adds MRV, Exits FirstRand

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 7.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 84,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.90M, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 24.25% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.85. About 7.29M shares traded or 572.66% up from the average. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens-Illinois Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OI); 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.85; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – NO SUBSTANTIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S ADJUSTED EARNINGS OR CASH TAXES IS EXPECTED IN 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – APPROXIMATELY 250 PEOPLE WILL BE IMPACTED IN ATLANTA PLANT CLOSURE; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CLOSURE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR AFTER JULY 18, 2018; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 59C; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – EXPECTS CASH PROVIDED BY CONTINUING OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN; 16/05/2018 – OWENS ILLINOIS SEES CHARGE ABOUT $40M IN 2Q ON PLANT CLOSING; 24/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q DATED APRIL 24, 2018

More notable recent Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Owens-Illinois Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Owens-Illinois Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “15 Stocks To Watch For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “41 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Owens-Illinois Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold OI shares while 102 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 135.71 million shares or 3.73% less from 140.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 8,556 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Utah Retirement reported 0.01% stake. Raymond James Assocs owns 0% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 100,081 shares. Fil Ltd stated it has 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Moody Bancorporation Division accumulated 11,066 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prudential Fincl Incorporated has 1.21M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Moors And Cabot has 0.03% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 24,300 shares. 131,000 are owned by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. First Manhattan has invested 0% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Mackenzie stated it has 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Spark Invest Management Llc holds 0.02% or 20,000 shares. South Dakota Inv Council accumulated 339,600 shares.

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 52,800 shares to 130,749 shares, valued at $15.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Natl Bancorp Ind (NASDAQ:ONB) by 163,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 628,095 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold DNBF shares while 6 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 1.39 million shares or 6.67% more from 1.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr Trust holds 8,940 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 38,479 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Citigroup stated it has 0% in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Banc Funds Lc holds 0.1% or 34,274 shares. Fj Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 228,959 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru invested in 124,182 shares. 14,741 were accumulated by Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag. 35,683 are owned by Millennium Ltd Company. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 10 shares. Castine Cap Mngmt Ltd Company reported 2.61% in DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF). Philadelphia Trust reported 101,255 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 14,065 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 0% or 1,259 shares. 18,525 were accumulated by Renaissance Techs Limited Com.

Analysts await DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 1.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.7 per share. DNBF’s profit will be $3.08 million for 15.83 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by DNB Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.33% EPS growth.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 286,852 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $21.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 14,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 844,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC).