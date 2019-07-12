Prudential Financial Has Lifted Its Mastec (MTZ) Stake by $7.01 Million; Stock Value Rose; Yorktown Management & Research Co Increased Its Holding in At&T (T) by $604,500

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 355.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 146,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 187,205 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.01 million, up from 41,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $50.87. About 436,403 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec; 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ); 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 07/05/2018 – MasTec at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 27.03M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 27/03/2018 – SLING PRESIDENT IS BEING CROSS-EXAMINED BY AT&T LAWYER; 07/05/2018 – Denmark refuses all bids at T-bills auction; 23/03/2018 – AT&T Announces CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Mobility Southeast Agreement; 20/03/2018 – DoJ trial to block AT&T takeover of Time Warner is test case for US deals; 11/05/2018 – Noah Shachtman: EXCLUSIVE … It wasn’t just Cohen. AT&T looked to enlist other Trump allies for totally-not-shady consulting; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says Contract With Cohen Ended in December 2017; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Wasn’t Aware of Cohen Controversy Until 2018 — Memo; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$33.9 BLN

