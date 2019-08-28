Prudential Financial Has Lifted By $2.84 Million Its Centerstate Bk (CSFL) Position; Shorts at Acer Therapeutics (ACER) Raised By 96.13%

Prudential Financial Inc increased Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL) stake by 79.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Prudential Financial Inc acquired 123,424 shares as Centerstate Bk Corp (CSFL)’s stock rose 1.04%. The Prudential Financial Inc holds 279,004 shares with $6.64 million value, up from 155,580 last quarter. Centerstate Bk Corp now has $2.91B valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $22.55. About 295,708 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-AMENDMENT OF CERTAIN LOAN AGREEMENT DATED AS OF APRIL 8, 2015 TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT TO APRIL 1, 2021; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP REPORTS ACQUISITION OF CHARTER FINANCIAL; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Corporation Announces Acquisition Of Charter Financial Corporation And Expansion Into Vibrant Atlanta Market; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Aggregate Deal Value $360.1M; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.42; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK TO BUY CHARTERBANK; 10/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – IMMEDIATELY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, CHARTERBANK WILL MERGE WITH AND INTO CENTERSTATE BANK, N.A; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK REPORTS PURCHASE OF CHARTER FINL & EXPANSION I; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – ON APRIL 2, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT AND LOAN DOCUMENTS WITH NEXBANK SSB – SEC FILING

Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) had an increase of 96.13% in short interest. ACER’s SI was 603,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 96.13% from 307,600 shares previously. With 272,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER)’s short sellers to cover ACER’s short positions. The stock increased 6.97% or $0.168 during the last trading session, reaching $2.578. About 70,972 shares traded. Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) has declined 84.67% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ACER News: 21/03/2018 – ACER FY OPER PROFIT NT$3.67B, EST. NT$3.74B; 23/05/2018 – Acer Nitro Series Desktops and Monitors Satisfy Gamers’ Need for Speed; 09/05/2018 – Acer Inc 1Q EPS NT$0.23; 08/05/2018 – Acer Reports Consolidated Revenues for April at NT$16.27 Billion; 11/04/2018 – Gartner: HP Had 20.8% Market Share in 1Q, Followed by Lenovo at 20%, Then Dell, Apple, Asus and Acer; 09/04/2018 – Acer Preliminary Consolidated Revenue for 1Q Reached NT$54.77 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Acer Inc. 1Q Net Profit NT$708.0M Vs NT$62.7M; 30/03/2018 – Hexus (GB): Acer Predator Helios 500 with Intel Core i9 CPU listed; 09/04/2018 – Acer Reports Consolidated Revnue for March at NT$22.64 B; 24/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Opexa Therapeutics, Federated National Holding, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Zion Oil &

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CSFL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 76.23 million shares or 6.76% more from 71.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Advsr owns 0% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 823 shares. Teton holds 0.06% or 25,900 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0.01% or 140,364 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability holds 128,004 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank owns 12,722 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.01% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Lord Abbett Ltd Company owns 0.13% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 1.65 million shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.09% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.01% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Price T Rowe Md reported 2.72M shares stake. Minerva Lc has invested 1.38% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Capital Invsts invested in 1.46M shares. Proshare Ltd holds 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) or 9,969 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 10,515 shares.

Prudential Financial Inc decreased Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) stake by 72,048 shares to 338,271 valued at $8.00 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Infrareit Inc stake by 123,489 shares and now owns 398,375 shares. Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (NYSE:MBT) was reduced too.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $82,327 activity. OAKLEY THOMAS E also bought $82,327 worth of CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) on Friday, August 9.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $26.03 million. The firm offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease . It currently has negative earnings. It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD).

