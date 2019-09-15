Prudential Financial Has Increased First Amern Finl (FAF) Holding by $12.54 Million; Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Holding Has Increased by Capital International Investors

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (FAF) by 46.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 236,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The institutional investor held 741,370 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.81M, up from 504,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in First Amern Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $57.31. About 1.15 million shares traded or 66.77% up from the average. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 4.24% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500.

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) by 140% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 1.96 million shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 3.36 million shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $327.07 million, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Armstrong World Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $95.95. About 262,731 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold FAF shares while 95 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 89.73 million shares or 1.33% less from 90.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Fincl Advsr holds 0% or 164 shares. James Invest Research Incorporated stated it has 5,918 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 176,819 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.03% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). United Services Automobile Association owns 20,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Personal Financial Ser has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.08% or 1.32M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 94,849 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 316,300 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The California-based Shelton Cap has invested 0.02% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Glenmede Na owns 0.01% invested in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) for 48,564 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 205,754 shares. Laurion Capital Management LP owns 37,905 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Alberta Investment Management holds 0.01% or 28,500 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs reported 0.04% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF).

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $64.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 545,000 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $17.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 30,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 802,801 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 46.88 million shares or 1.58% less from 47.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chase Counsel Corp invested in 10,140 shares. Rice Hall James & Associate Ltd Liability Company stated it has 274,237 shares. 135,420 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Management. Los Angeles Cap And Equity has 274,656 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 3,856 shares. France-based Natixis has invested 0.02% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Fred Alger Mgmt reported 159 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Plc reported 123,426 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fort LP has 27,312 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 92,908 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc has invested 0.12% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Hsbc Public Limited Company accumulated 15,492 shares. Moreover, International Ca has 0.04% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 6,363 shares. Moreover, First Quadrant Lp Ca has 0.08% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 11,500 shares. Pnc Finance Service Grp Inc Inc holds 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) or 444 shares.