Prudential Financial Has Cut Its Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Position by $3.64 Million as Stock Price Declined; Palisade Capital Management Lifted Stake in G (GIII) as Stock Value Declined

Prudential Financial Inc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc sold 35,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 998,664 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $103.44 million, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $97.5. About 1.03 million shares traded or 33.77% up from the average. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 02/05/2018 – GPC Releases Recommendations to Overcome Challenges in Core Outcome Set Adoption and Implementation in Clinical Trials; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – CHARLES K. CROVITZ, CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF ESSENDANT, WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – Staples Reviewed Genuine Parts Deal And Sent Another Letter to Essendant April 29; 16/05/2018 – Staples: Essendant Said It Wasn’t Able to Hold Talks With Staples Due to Deal With Genuine Parts; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, GOT LETTER FROM ESSENDANT INDICATING ESSENDANT’S BOARD DETERMINED STAPLES’ $11.50/SHARE IN CASH PROPOSAL WAS NOT A “SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – SEES $75 MLN IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES AND MORE THAN $100 MLN IN WORKING CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS FROM DEAL; 18/04/2018 – HERO MOTOCORP LTD HROM.NS SAYS LAUNCHING AN E-COMMERCE PORTAL TO RETAIL HERO GENUINE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q EPS $1.20, EST. $1.31; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF ESSENDANT AND GENUINE PARTS; 16/05/2018 – Essendant Confirms Receipt Of Two Proposals: An Unsolicited All-Cash Offer From Staples, Inc. And A Contingent Cash Payment From Genuine Parts Company As An Enhancement To The Agreed Upon Merger

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in G (GIII) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 28,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.29% . The hedge fund held 616,121 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.13 million, up from 587,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $24.06. About 647,317 shares traded. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 36.04% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 22/03/2018 – G-III Sales, Profits Jump as Donna Karan Brands Latest to Go Fur-Free; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Net $97M-Net $102M; 22/03/2018 – GIII SEES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 2C TO 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.0C; 05/03/2018 G-III Apparel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.98 TO $2.08; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD – SEES FY 2019 SHR $1.90 TO $2.00; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees 2019 Sales $2.94B; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O SEES FY 2019 SALES ABOUT $2.94 BLN; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel 4Q Loss/Shr 1c

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity.

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $64.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regenxbio Inc by 7,200 shares to 114,140 shares, valued at $5.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE) by 970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Polyone Corp (NYSE:POL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold GPC shares while 183 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 108.10 million shares or 0.15% less from 108.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.74 million for 16.58 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Prn) by 1.67 million shares to 5.88 million shares, valued at $6.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) by 79,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 402,694 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold GIII shares while 58 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 47.24 million shares or 1.23% less from 47.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.09 million activity.