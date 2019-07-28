Prudential Financial Decreased Nelnet (NNI) Stake by $2.89 Million; As Core Laboratories N V (CLB) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding

Prudential Financial Inc decreased its stake in Nelnet Inc (NNI) by 15.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc sold 52,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 287,376 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.83M, down from 339,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Nelnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $62.51. About 47,758 shares traded. Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) has risen 2.60% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NNI News: 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On Panhandle-Plains Student Loan Transaction Following Appointment Of Nelnet Servicing, Llc As Subservicer; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2016-1; 23/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE NELNET STUDENT LOAN TRUST 2018-2; PRESALE; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Rating To Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-1; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-1 Nts Rtgs; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2013-1; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Rating To Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-2; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-1; 23/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-2; Presale Issued; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Nelnet Student Loan Trust 2018-1 Nts Prelim Rtgs

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Core Laboratories N V (CLB) by 68.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 7,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,359 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 11,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Core Laboratories N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35B market cap company. It closed at $53.03 lastly. It is up 54.64% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c; 13/03/2018 CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : SIMMONS AND COMPANY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $96; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY GAAP SHR OF $0.54; 25/04/2018 – CORE LAB SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $177M-$179M, EST. $178.0M

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Granite Pt Mtg Tr Inc by 83,830 shares to 227,699 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.64 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.92 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold NNI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 12.98 million shares or 4.10% less from 13.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). 80 were accumulated by Denali Advisors Llc. Matarin Cap Mngmt has 22,521 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 15,234 shares stake. Vanguard Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) for 44,937 shares. 53,104 are held by James Invest. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI). 138 were accumulated by Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv. 19,990 are held by Bank & Trust Of America De. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 19,442 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Co reported 10,753 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co reported 149,521 shares. 1,701 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Management. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) or 49 shares.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49M and $254.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,433 shares to 6,195 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 3,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 326 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.