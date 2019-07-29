Prudential Financial Cut Its Black Hills (BKH) Position by $1.99 Million; As Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Shares Rose, Harvest Capital Strategies Has Lowered Position

Prudential Financial Inc decreased its stake in Black Hills Corp (BKH) by 43.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc sold 26,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,030 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, down from 61,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Black Hills Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $79.52. About 253,117 shares traded. Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) has risen 30.80% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BKH News: 16/03/2018 – Black Hills May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 16/05/2018 – Black Hills May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 14/03/2018 – Wyoming PSC: March 13, 2018 – The Wyoming Public Service Commission (Commission) approved the Application of Black Hills Gas; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES BLACK HILLS POWER INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 04/04/2018 – Federal Register: Black Hills National Forest Advisory Board; 14/03/2018 – REG-BLACK HILLS CORP. SENDS LETTER RESPONDING TO SAN ISABEL ELECTRIC ASSOCIATION AND SOUTHEAST COLORADO POWER ASSOCIATION; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS CORP – COLORADO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION LIKELY TO REACT NEGATIVELY TO DEAL INVOLVING SALE TO ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE; 21/05/2018 – GREATLAND GOLD PLC GGPL.L – PLANS FOR ITS FIRST EXPLORATION PROGRAMME AT BLACK HILLS, WHICH IS SCHEDULED TO COMMENCE WITHIN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 14/05/2018 – Nuveen Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Black Hills; 14/03/2018 – BLACK HILLS SENDS LETTER TO SAN ISABEL ELECTRIC ASSOCIATION

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $135.12. About 457,252 shares traded or 86.31% up from the average. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 16.81% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q EPS $2.07; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – UNDER EXISTING $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, ABOUT $154 MLN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Net $52.1M; 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY TOTAL SAME STORE SALES WERE FLAT; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 Rev $12B-$12.5B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 16/04/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.07% less from 23.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tyvor Cap Limited Co reported 102,044 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 22,500 shares in its portfolio. Hotchkis Wiley Mgmt Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 63,976 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 69,944 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 60,995 shares. Pnc Grp reported 263,683 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel accumulated 10,087 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma reported 325 shares. Captrust Advisors holds 0% or 9 shares. Parkside Savings Bank And Trust holds 0.02% or 754 shares in its portfolio. Us Fincl Bank De invested in 2,989 shares or 0% of the stock. Abrams Mngmt Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.30M shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Llc reported 230 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 3,783 shares. Haverford Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 2,880 shares.

Analysts await Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.11 earnings per share, up 9.89% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.83 per share. LAD’s profit will be $72.00M for 10.86 P/E if the $3.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.95 actual earnings per share reported by Lithia Motors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.42% EPS growth.

Analysts await Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.45 per share. BKH’s profit will be $27.16 million for 44.18 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Black Hills Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.99% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $150,317 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold BKH shares while 68 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 51.48 million shares or 1.86% less from 52.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Finance Corporation reported 3,782 shares or 0% of all its holdings. North Star Inv Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) for 750 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Co reported 122,374 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.06% invested in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). 287,081 are owned by Principal Finance Gp Incorporated. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc holds 0.04% or 1,699 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated reported 0% stake. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 13,387 shares in its portfolio. Waddell And Reed Financial owns 103,400 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 332,095 shares. Ameriprise Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Ls Inv Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH). Royal Bankshares Of Canada stated it has 269,346 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 21,573 shares. Epoch Investment Prtn reported 211,657 shares.