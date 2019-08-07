Prudential Financial Continues to Hold Holding in Universal Ins Hldgs (UVE); Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose While Pecaut & Company Has Increased by $326,025 Its Position

Pecaut & Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company bought 1,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 59,894 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.38M, up from 58,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $890.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $197. About 33.22M shares traded or 20.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue to Be Deposed in Qualcomm Patent Battle; 13/03/2018 – APPLE SUPPLIER WISTRON 3231.TW SECURES 43 ACRES OF LAND FROM KARNATAKA STATE IN SOUTH INDIA – GOVT OFFICIALS; 30/05/2018 – Apple gets downgraded on concern services focus won’t deliver big profits; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS TO DATE, OF THE 7 IDENTIFIED INCIDENTS POTENTIALLY INVOLVING “ARMED GROUPS”, 3 HAVE BEEN CLOSED AND 4 REMAIN OPEN; 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 11/05/2018 – 9to5Mac • : Carpool Karaoke coming to Apple’s TV app for free after first being an Apple Music; 05/03/2018 – Apple Cash Pressure on Ireland May Ease as Collection Nears; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Apple confirms there’s a serious problem with the iPhone X; 01/05/2018 – A bunch of Apple suppliers have reported financial results that hint at slowing smartphone orders; 07/05/2018 – Apple is set to open at a record high Monday as Warren Buffett doubles down on his praise for the company. via @cnbctech

Prudential Financial Inc increased its stake in Universal Ins Hldgs Inc (UVE) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc bought 16,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.19% . The institutional investor held 119,373 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, up from 102,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Universal Ins Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.15M market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $26.79. About 213,816 shares traded. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) has declined 43.89% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.89% the S&P500. Some Historical UVE News: 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend Of $0.16 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – Universal Insurance 1Q EPS $1.12; 22/04/2018 – DJ Universal Insurance Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVE); 24/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $191.5 MLN VS $174.9 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 Per Share; 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 14c; 03/04/2018 UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDER SEAN DOWNES REPORTS 5.1% STAKE; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial; 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in New Hampshire; 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in N

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold UVE shares while 63 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 25.10 million shares or 2.94% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 44,311 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Jpmorgan Chase And Company holds 165,669 shares. Stadium Capital Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 3.45% of its portfolio in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Blackrock holds 4.60M shares. Huntington Commercial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) for 1,014 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Tradewinds Capital Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 52 shares. Mackenzie Fincl invested in 14,940 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 42,657 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 12,000 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated stated it has 15,440 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) for 24,860 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.12 million activity. 1,100 Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) shares with value of $29,331 were bought by DOWNES SEAN P. On Monday, February 11 the insider Springer Jon sold $268,122. $22,537 worth of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) was bought by Wilcox Frank on Monday, March 4.

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $60.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 14,516 shares to 83,179 shares, valued at $16.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Independent Bank Corp Mich (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 25,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,441 shares, and cut its stake in Mack Cali Rlty Corp (NYSE:CLI).

