Prudential Financial Boosted Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Holding; Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) Had 5 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Health Insurance Innovations had 14 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Lake Street maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $65 target. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by First Analysis with “Buy”. The stock of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Monday, March 18. See Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) latest ratings:

20/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: First Analysis Rating: Buy New Target: $67 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $75 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Upgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $75 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $62 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Lake Street Rating: Buy New Target: $80 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $62 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $75 Maintain

Since February 1, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.10 million activity. 93,742 Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) shares with value of $2.75M were bought by FICHTHORN JOHN. AVERY PAUL E also bought $89,061 worth of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) on Wednesday, March 20. 79,696 Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) shares with value of $3.21M were sold by Southwell Gavin. $1.97 million worth of stock was sold by Hershberger Michael D on Friday, February 1. Shares for $239,254 were bought by GABOS PAUL G on Wednesday, March 20.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. operates as a developer, distributor, and administrator of cloud individual health and family insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. The company has market cap of $320.24 million. The firm offers short-term medical plans that cover individuals for up to 364 days with various deductible and copay levels; hospital indemnity plans, which provide daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products comprising pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, and cancer/critical illness plans, as well as deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies. It has a 31.32 P/E ratio. It creates and structures individual health and family insurance plans, and supplemental products on behalf of insurance carriers and discount benefit providers; and market them to individuals through a network of distributors.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 8.79% less from 15.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Serv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Moreover, Capstone Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 19,931 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 8,104 shares or 0% of the stock. D E Shaw And stated it has 80,005 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Argent Capital Management Lc, a Missouri-based fund reported 83,320 shares. Advisory Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,722 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 41,913 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Lp owns 102,642 shares for 0% of their portfolio. P2 Prtn Limited Company holds 1.85% in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) or 830,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 376,124 shares. Trellus Ltd accumulated 60,500 shares or 3.09% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 114,179 shares.