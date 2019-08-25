Prudential Bancorp (PBIP) to pay $0.05 on Sep 20, 2019; BION ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGIES (BNET) Shorts Down By 63.64%

BION ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:BNET) had a decrease of 63.64% in short interest. BNET’s SI was 800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 63.64% from 2,200 shares previously. It closed at $0.495 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) is expected to pay $0.05 on Sep 20, 2019. (NASDAQ:PBIP) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Prudential Bancorp Inc’s current price of $15.65 translates into 0.32% yield. Prudential Bancorp Inc’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Aug 21, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $15.65. About 9,173 shares traded or 15.28% up from the average. Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) has risen 2.28% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PBIP News: 16/05/2018 – Prudential Bancorp, Inc. Announces Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Prudential Bancorp 2Q EPS 24c; 20/04/2018 DJ Prudential Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBIP)

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. develops patented and proprietary technology that provides environmental solution to a source of pollution in agriculture and confined animal feeding activities in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.46 million. The Company’s technology produces the reductions of nutrient releases to water and air, including ammonia from livestock waste streams. It currently has negative earnings. The firm focuses on the installation of its systems to retrofit and environmentally remediate existing CAFOs; develop waste treatment facilities; and licensing and/or joint venturing of its technology and applications.

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Prudential Bank that provides various banking and financial products or services. The company has market cap of $139.11 million. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. It has a 14.67 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

