Prudential Bancorp Inc. (PBIP) and Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Comparing side by side

Both Prudential Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) and Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) compete on a level playing field in the Savings & Loans industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prudential Bancorp Inc. 17 5.22 N/A 1.05 17.38 Washington Federal Inc. 33 5.15 N/A 2.57 14.24

In table 1 we can see Prudential Bancorp Inc. and Washington Federal Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Washington Federal Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Prudential Bancorp Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Prudential Bancorp Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Prudential Bancorp Inc. and Washington Federal Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prudential Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 0.8% Washington Federal Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

Prudential Bancorp Inc. has a -0.01 beta, while its volatility is 101.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Washington Federal Inc. has a 1.15 beta and it is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 40.2% of Prudential Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.2% of Washington Federal Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.9% of Prudential Bancorp Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Washington Federal Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prudential Bancorp Inc. 1.95% 0.88% 7.81% 3.07% 2.28% 6.59% Washington Federal Inc. 1.39% 5.27% 11.39% 25.23% 9.19% 36.95%

For the past year Prudential Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Washington Federal Inc.

Summary

Washington Federal Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Prudential Bancorp Inc.