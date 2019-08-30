Prudential Bancorp Inc. (PBIP) and HMN Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Comparing side by side

Both Prudential Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) and HMN Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) are each other’s competitor in the Savings & Loans industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prudential Bancorp Inc. 18 5.21 N/A 1.05 17.38 HMN Financial Inc. 21 2.70 N/A 2.03 10.42

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. HMN Financial Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Prudential Bancorp Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Prudential Bancorp Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than HMN Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Prudential Bancorp Inc. and HMN Financial Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prudential Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 0.8% HMN Financial Inc. 0.00% 10% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

Prudential Bancorp Inc. has a -0.01 beta, while its volatility is 101.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, HMN Financial Inc.’s 86.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.14 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 40.2% of Prudential Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.7% of HMN Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.9% of Prudential Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.1% of HMN Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prudential Bancorp Inc. 1.95% 0.88% 7.81% 3.07% 2.28% 6.59% HMN Financial Inc. 3.16% 3.41% -5.74% 9.11% 10.42% 8.05%

For the past year Prudential Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than HMN Financial Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors HMN Financial Inc. beats Prudential Bancorp Inc.

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides community banking products and services. It offers various deposits accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and non-interest bearing checking and certificate accounts comprising individual retirement accounts for retail and commercial customers. The company also provides loan products, including single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and multi-family loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans comprising home equity loans, automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, mobile home loans, lot loans, loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes. In addition, it offers financial planning products and services; operates foreclosed properties; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investment products. The company operates through 13 full service branches located in Minnesota and Iowa; and 4 loan origination offices located in Minnesota and Wisconsin. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1933 and is based in Rochester, Minnesota.