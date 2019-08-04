Prudential Adr (PUK) Stake Increased by Lazard Asset Management Llc; Plante Moran Financial Advisors Decreased Position in Yum Brands (YUM) by $912,582 as Stock Rose

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Prudential Adr (PUK) by 344.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 3.75M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.39% . The institutional investor held 4.84M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.53 million, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Prudential Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $39.42. About 212,127 shares traded or 14.58% up from the average. Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) has declined 11.55% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PUK News: 09/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC PRU.N – PRUDENTIAL INSURANCE COMPANY OF AMERICA ASSUMES LONGEVITY RISK FOR £900 MLN (ABOUT $1.2 BLN) IN PENSION LIABILITIES; 07/03/2018 – Prudential’s Malaysia unit in talks with pension fund KWAP to sell 30 pct stake; 09/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL PRU.L SAYS MEAN GENDER PAY GAP 29.7 PCT, MEAN BONUS GAP 75.6 PCT; 14/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL PLC PRU.L – PRUDENTIAL PLC INTENDS TO TRANSFER LEGAL OWNERSHIP OF ITS HONG KONG INSURANCE SUBSIDIARIES FROM PRUDENTIAL ASSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED; 07/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL PRU.L MALAYSIAN UNIT 30 PCT STAKE VALUED AT ABOUT $435 MILLION; 14/03/2018 – Prudential to Split Firm in Two by Spinning off U.K. Operations; 14/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL CEO SAYS FIRM STILL COMMITTED TO LONDON FOR HQ; 14/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL COMMENTS IN INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 07/03/2018 – Straits Times: Prudential’s Malaysia unit in stake sale talks with pension fund as regulatory deadline looms; 22/03/2018 – The Prudential Assurance Cuts Stake in Noble to 4.48% From 5.09%

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 9,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 245,309 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.48M, down from 254,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $117.35. About 1.70M shares traded or 15.33% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Rev $1.37B; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECASTS; 20/03/2018 – Brandt had worked with Niccol at Yum Brands; 08/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT SAYS BEER DELIVERY PILOT PROGRAM IS EXPANDING TO NEARLY 100 STORES ACROSS ARIZONA AND CALIFORNIA IN MAY; 21/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Yum! Brands ‘BBB-‘ Debt Rtg Unafctd By Amendmnt; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT, A DIVISION OF YUM! BRANDS, ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC DEAL; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Sales Miss Estimates Amid Steep Fast-Food Discounts; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Adj EPS 90c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Company stated it has 0.85% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). 14,282 are held by North Star Mgmt Corporation. D E Shaw & Inc has invested 0.2% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Guardian Life Ins Of America owns 884 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Missouri-based Stifel Fincl Corporation has invested 0.16% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc owns 3.09M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has invested 0.12% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Rocky Mountain Advisers has invested 0.92% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). California State Teachers Retirement reported 509,844 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Spc Financial, Maryland-based fund reported 3,700 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corp has 0% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 823 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0.09% or 1.35M shares. Yhb Investment Advisors Incorporated, a Connecticut-based fund reported 41,607 shares.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $323.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) by 47,088 shares to 58,845 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $2.90 million activity. 13,986 shares were sold by Creed Greg, worth $1.32 million on Monday, February 11. Shares for $249,888 were bought by Domier Tanya L on Friday, February 8.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnm Resources (NYSE:PNM) by 12,721 shares to 264,205 shares, valued at $12.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton World by 27,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,286 shares, and cut its stake in Ms China A Shar (CAF).

