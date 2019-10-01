Proxima Capital Management Upped Position in Olin (OLN) by $357,000; Country Club Trust Company Stake in Merck & Co (MRK) Decreased as Shares Rose

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18M, up from 265,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.25% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $17.92. About 1.89 million shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Backs 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $1.25B; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 12C, EST. 20C; 10/04/2018 – Olin Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M; 25/04/2018 – OLIN REPORTS NEW LEAD DIRECTOR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN); 14/05/2018 – King Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Olin

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 6,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 156,570 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.13 million, down from 163,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $83.66. About 4.63M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 15/04/2018 – Updated Overall Survival Data for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in gBRCA-mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer Presented at; 15/05/2018 – NEWLINK GENETICS UNIT AMENDS 2014 COLLABORATION PACT WITH MERCK; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 03/05/2018 – MERCK WILL MAKE $125M INVESTMENT IN MODERNA; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA: Study to Benefit Malnourished Children; 21/04/2018 – DJ Merck & Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRK); 07/03/2018 – Breaking — Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai on its budding cancer star; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – ASSUMING ACHIEVEMENT OF ALL GOALS FOR ALL INDICATIONS AS PER DEAL, TOTAL AMOUNT OF PAYMENTS TO EISAI COULD REACH UP TO $5.76 BLN; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CEO RULES OUT TAKEOVERS LARGER THAN 500 MLN EUR AS LONG AS NET DEBT ABOVE 2 TIMES ADJ EBITDA, AIM IS TO BE BELOW 2 TIMES THIS YEAR

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $716,852 activity. Sutton Scott McDougald had bought 15,000 shares worth $234,882. $4,077 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) was bought by VERMILLION TERESA M. $85,000 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) was bought by Smith Vince J. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider BUNCH C ROBERT bought $178,490. The insider Alderman Heidi S bought 2,000 shares worth $33,374.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 16.73 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.