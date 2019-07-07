Proxima Capital Management Upped Holding in Newell Brands (NWL) as Stock Price Declined; Ack Asset Management Decreased Agys (AGYS) Stake by $3.51 Billion

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Agys (AGYS) by 43.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 281,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 368,029 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58B, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Agys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $530.99M market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.6. About 41,175 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 69.17% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.74% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.32. About 1.74M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 19/03/2018 – Newell Strikes Deal With Icahn to Fend Off Other Activists; 27/03/2018 – Newell Brands: Shareholders Will Benefit From Changes at Company; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N -WILL USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL FOR DELEVERAGING AND SHARE REPURCHASE; 01/05/2018 – STARBOARD RELEASES PRESENTATION ON NEWELL; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 FULL YEAR NET SALES AND NORMALIZED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Former Newell director may bid for the company’s brands; 16/03/2018 – Icahn Disclosed a Newell Stake in CNBC Interview March 1; 12/03/2018 – Hare, Wynn, Newell & Newton, LLP: Syngenta Corn Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Settles for $1.51 Billion; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS SEES H1 2018 CORE SALES DOWN LOW TO MID-SINGLE DIGITS PCT DUE TO TOYS ‘R’ US BANKRUPTCY & SIGNIFICANT INVENTORY DESTOCKING IN WRITING CATEGORY; 23/04/2018 – Nine of 12 Directors Will Be New to Newell Board Following Annual Meeting

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $90.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 109,000 shares to 196,000 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perspecta Inc by 20,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,499 shares, and cut its stake in New Sr Invt Group Inc (NYSE:SNR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Limited Co accumulated 55,493 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 0.02% or 45,376 shares. Stephens Ar holds 13,281 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 0% or 42,763 shares. Adage Ptnrs Group Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 487,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Td Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0% or 183,663 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 632 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) or 2.69M shares. The Ohio-based Mai Capital has invested 0.16% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Rothschild Investment Corp Il reported 55,320 shares stake. 43,203 are owned by Vigilant Cap Mngmt Lc. Mackay Shields Lc invested in 57,321 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Captrust Finance has 479 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76 million and $361.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mixt (NYSE:MIXT) by 70,400 shares to 700,400 shares, valued at $11.41 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mobl (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 986,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Rog (NYSE:ROG).

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.09 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 16.47 million shares or 13.25% less from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Lc has 505 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street reported 451,740 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 14,350 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 11,473 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 11,133 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 22,458 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc invested in 5,669 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancorporation Of America De has invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 29,386 shares. Granite Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability reported 59,425 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 11,985 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Sei Investments holds 0% or 36,181 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0% or 80,049 shares in its portfolio.