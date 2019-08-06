Proxima Capital Management Trimmed Parsley Energy (PE) Holding as Market Value Declined; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose, Capital Planning Advisors Increased Its Position by $414,100

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 31.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $13.88. About 1.83M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRYAN SHEFFIELD SAYS NO PLANS TO ADD MORE DRILLING RIGS, FRACK CREWS IF OIL PRICES CLc1 RISE FURTHER; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N -QTRLY TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 15/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 4,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 22,938 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, up from 18,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $108.36. About 3.02 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/04/2018 – The platform was built over more than a year using Quorum, a type of open-source blockchain that JPMorgan has developed inhouse; 09/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Apr 12; 18/05/2018 – VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP VIGR.Vl : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27.5 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 16/05/2018 – JP Morgan chairman Jamie Dimon has called bitcoin a “fraud,” and Vanguard CEO Tim Buckley told CNBC in an interview: “You will never see a fund from Vanguard on bitcoin.”; 09/03/2018 – ASPEN BOARD IS SAID TO RETAIN JPMORGAN: INSURANCE INSIDER; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan to take majority stake in China JV; 10/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC Nl.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO SEES POSSIBLE 40% EQUITY CORRECTION IN 2-3 YRS; 13/04/2018 – Investors & Innovators to Come Together at BioNJ’s BioPartnering Conference with J.P. Morgan; 14/05/2018 – Square Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsrs Lp owns 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 19,906 shares. 320,494 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Encompass Cap Advsrs Limited Co holds 1.44% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 997,967 shares. Mesirow Fin Investment Management has 360,390 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. 1.17 million were accumulated by Ameriprise Fin Incorporated. 685,652 were reported by Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd. 6.21 million are held by Bancorp Of Ny Mellon. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). First National Bank Of Omaha accumulated 18,905 shares. Moreover, Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd has 0.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co reported 74,634 shares. Moore Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 1.24M shares. Shell Asset reported 11,693 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 9,978 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.

More notable recent Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Omnicom Group Inc.’s (NYSE:OMC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Pentair plc’s (NYSE:PNR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Pehub.com published: “VC-backed Phreesia starts trading on the NYSE – PE Hub” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Parsley Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:PE) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Assurant, Inc.’s (NYSE:AIZ) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Enterprise Financial Svcs Corp reported 0.97% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated reported 5,534 shares. Df Dent reported 0.04% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Schmidt P J Management Inc invested in 1.11% or 37,347 shares. Sol Capital Management has 23,551 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Southeast Asset Advsr Incorporated, a Georgia-based fund reported 2,161 shares. Premier Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 2.81% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Brave Asset Management, a New Jersey-based fund reported 44,756 shares. Sunbelt Securities Inc reported 1.52% stake. 176,660 were accumulated by Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd. Diversified Trust Company owns 40,923 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. 28,934 are held by Old Dominion Capital Management. Rowland Com Inv Counsel Adv holds 10,151 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 1.77% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 7.62 million shares. Guyasuta Advisors Inc owns 0.42% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 36,877 shares.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00M and $327.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 36,283 shares to 148,530 shares, valued at $11.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 2,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,671 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.19 million activity.