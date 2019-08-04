Proxima Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) as Stock Declined; Merck & Co (MRK) Holder Argent Trust Company Increased Its Stake by $548,215 as Shares Rose

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 6,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 128,163 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66M, up from 121,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.47. About 10.08M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 09/03/2018 – Onglyza Heart Failure Lawsuits Move Forward, As Federal Litigation Issues First Practice and Procedure Order, Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reports; 26/04/2018 – BMY CEO SAYS OPDIVO IS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 30/04/2018 – MRK: FDA HAS SET A PDUFA DATE OF SEPT. 23; 27/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Merck & Co’s fast-track designation for tepotinib withdrawn; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO; 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 205641 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 03/05/2018 – MERCK WILL MAKE $125M INVESTMENT IN MODERNA

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 14.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 19,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The hedge fund held 118,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, down from 137,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $835.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.36. About 185,272 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 30/05/2018 – Ambac: Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Didn’t Approve Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on June 7, 2018; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $31.56; 05/03/2018 – Ambac to Participate in BTlG’s Financial Guarantors Conference; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $7.22; 30/05/2018 – Ambac Announces The Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Did Not Approve The Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $110.2M; 08/03/2018 – Ambac Announces Annual Meeting on May 18, 2018; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 15/05/2018 – Tci Fund Management Exits Position in Ambac Financial; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q EPS $6.70

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merck Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Washington Worries Trigger Bearish Merck Options Trades – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Drug Stocks Getting Smashed – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Merck Reports Fantastic Q2 Earnings Results: 4 Things You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 2,545 shares to 10,946 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 12,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,035 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. F&V Ltd Liability Corporation has 3.86% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 81,223 shares. Smithfield Tru has invested 0.28% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Beach Counsel Pa owns 77,829 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Whitnell reported 14,865 shares stake. Mutual Of Omaha Bank & Trust Wealth stated it has 22,771 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Moreover, Renaissance Investment Gp Ltd Liability has 2.69% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 79,365 shares. The Massachusetts-based Penobscot Invest Mngmt has invested 0.56% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Farmers Fincl Bank stated it has 1.22% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 20,400 were reported by Psagot Investment House Ltd. Arbor Investment Advsr Ltd holds 0.07% or 2,806 shares. 134,000 were accumulated by Andra Ap. Richard C Young Ltd accumulated 109,464 shares. Gamco Et Al owns 103,941 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Dakota Wealth accumulated 32,699 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 40,729 shares.