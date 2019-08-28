Proxima Capital Management Stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Lowered by $2.29 Million; As Popular (BPOP) Stock Rose, Holder Voya Investment Management Has Boosted Its Holding

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 168.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 52,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The institutional investor held 83,492 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35 million, up from 31,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $50.7. About 432,176 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 23/05/2018 – Popular Announces Early Termination of FDIC Shared-Loss Agreements; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -BANCO POPULAR ENTERED INTO TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH FDIC; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.89; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.89%, EST. 3.89%; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Noninterest Income $121.5

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 35.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 109,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The hedge fund held 196,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, down from 305,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.48. About 546,125 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 16/05/2018 – IPT: Santander Consumer Finance EU500m WNG 5Y MS +Mid 50s Area; 30/03/2018 – Santander Consumer USA’s Redesigned Website Features New Customer Tools And Enhanced Functionality; 23/04/2018 – DJ Santander Consumer USA Holdings In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SC); 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C; 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA (SC) Weakness Said Tied to Earlier Rumors Related to Fiat (FCAU); 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER FINANCE S.A. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Santander Consumer Bank AS at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 06/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES 8 TRANCHES OF SANTANDER CONSUMER SPAIN AUTO; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK AG TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 25/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22

Analysts await Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 4.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.64 per share. SC’s profit will be $231.82M for 9.51 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.19% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.84 million shares or 4.39% less from 110.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). State Street stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 23,250 shares. Franklin Resource reported 26,983 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 33,319 shares. Dupont Management has 23,474 shares. Pnc Financial Services Grp invested in 23,456 shares. Royal London Asset Limited reported 46,423 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 179,970 shares. Catalyst Capital Advsr Ltd Com holds 0% or 506 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Company invested in 418,853 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Utah Retirement holds 0.01% or 21,821 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 67,300 shares. Tcw Gp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC).

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $44.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 526,156 shares to 909,048 shares, valued at $17.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 251,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 567,634 shares, and cut its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Pnc Fincl Group Inc invested in 124,456 shares. Paloma Partners Management has 0.02% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 13,468 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 121,509 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Com owns 22,569 shares. Moore Cap Lp has invested 0.52% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Investec Asset North America Inc owns 328,702 shares. 21,345 were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Group Lc. Millennium Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.06% or 782,515 shares in its portfolio. Bailard has 0.03% invested in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) for 9,900 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability invested in 0.07% or 14,913 shares. Symphony Asset holds 0.23% or 17,544 shares in its portfolio. Gam Ag owns 28,153 shares. 7,426 were accumulated by Alps Incorporated. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 2.94 million shares.

