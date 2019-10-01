Proxima Capital Management Stake in Olin (OLN) Has Lifted by $357,000 as Valuation Declined; Perceptive Advisors Stake in Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Trimmed by $1.56 Million

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 130,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.53% . The hedge fund held 21.51 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $268.44 million, down from 21.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amicus Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.02. About 4.63M shares traded or 27.21% up from the average. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has declined 13.23% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FOLD News: 22/03/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC FOLD.O -WILL NOW PROCEED WITH PRICING AND REIMBURSEMENT PROCESSES; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Health Adds Amicus, Exits Daiichi Sankyo; 08/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech updates: Amicus, Aveo Oncology, Akcea Therapeutics and Ionis Pharma; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS REAFFIRMS FY REV. VIEW $75M-$85M AT TOP END, EST. $86.2M; 08/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Sees 2018 Cash Spend $230M-$260M; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMS FY18 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $75M-$85M AT TOP END OF RANGE

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 17,000 shares as the company's stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18 million, up from 265,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.72. About 2.63 million shares traded or 5.70% up from the average. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $49,796 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.64 in 2019Q1.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $4.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 1.74M shares to 2.90 million shares, valued at $298.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Uniqure N.V (NASDAQ:QURE) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 281,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX).

More notable recent Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Is Samsung's Reinforced Galaxy Fold Ready for Prime Time?" on September 13, 2019.

Analysts await Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.33 earnings per share, down 6.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $716,852 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $85,000 was bought by Smith Vince J. Alderman Heidi S bought $33,374 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) on Wednesday, August 21. The insider BUNCH C ROBERT bought $178,490. The insider Shipp Earl L bought $4,479. On Friday, August 9 the insider VERMILLION TERESA M bought $4,077.

More notable recent Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Olin to manage U.S. army Lake City Army Ammunition plant for 7 years" on September 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $74.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vereit Inc by 195,510 shares to 255,000 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 166,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 365,300 shares, and cut its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).