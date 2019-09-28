Proxima Capital Management Raised Stake in Olin (OLN) as Share Price Declined; As Zoetis (ZTS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Fort LP Raised Holding

Fort Lp increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 2,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The hedge fund held 27,492 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12 million, up from 24,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.9. About 1.48 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zoetis Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZTS); 26/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC SAYS TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING IN SUZHOU, CHINA; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Rev $5.675B-$5.8B; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – PURCHASE PRICE OF US $83 PER SHARE IN CASH, OR APPROXIMATELY $2.0 BLN IN AGGREGATE; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18 million, up from 265,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.75. About 1.41 million shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – OLIN REPORTS NEW LEAD DIRECTOR; 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization; 23/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at UBS Mini Conference May 21; 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 22/05/2018 – REG-Aktia Bank plc: Managers’ transactions — Sam Olin- as part of the share-based incentive scheme

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About Zoetis Inc.’s (NYSE:ZTS) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zoetis combo heartworm med shows efficacy in studies – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zoetis antiparasitic med for dogs OK’d in Europe – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Ideas to Make Your Portfolio Recession-Resistant – The Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Zoetis to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Healthcare Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $520.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13,062 shares to 34,745 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 33,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,835 shares, and cut its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold ZTS shares while 278 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 248 raised stakes. 413.40 million shares or 0.16% less from 414.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Md has 2.79 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.08% stake. Central Comml Bank & reported 7,480 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.11% or 68,213 shares. Blackhill Cap reported 5.11% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has invested 0.95% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). State Of Wisconsin Board owns 482,763 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Amer Century Companies Inc owns 4.03M shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Private Ocean Llc stated it has 264 shares. Alexandria Cap Limited Liability holds 5,026 shares. Natixis invested in 547,078 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Whittier Trust has 0.01% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Axiom Intl Invsts Lc De stated it has 0.92% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 6,978 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services holds 0.12% or 4,051 shares.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $74.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vereit Inc by 195,510 shares to 255,000 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 15,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Perspecta Inc.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $716,852 activity. $4,077 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) was bought by VERMILLION TERESA M. BUNCH C ROBERT also bought $178,490 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares. $33,374 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares were bought by Alderman Heidi S. On Tuesday, August 6 the insider Shipp Earl L bought $4,479. $85,000 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) was bought by Smith Vince J.

More notable recent Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Olin Corporation (OLN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Best 2 Ideas For Total Return In The Next 12 Months – WestRock And Olin – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Winchester Awarded US Army Contract to Manage and Operate Lake City Army Ammunition Plant – PRNewswire” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Olin’s Stock Price Presents Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) Goes Ex-Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.