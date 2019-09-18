Proxima Capital Management Position in Olin (OLN) Boosted as Market Valuation Declined; Robinson Capital Management Has Boosted Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) Stake by $1.40 Million

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) by 25.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 127,644 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 628,316 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97 million, up from 500,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ad Mit Ii for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $489.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.17. About 37,704 shares traded. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18M, up from 265,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $18.25. About 911,476 shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 22/05/2018 – REG-Aktia Bank plc: Managers’ transactions — Sam Olin- as part of the share-based incentive scheme; 10/04/2018 – Olin Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement; 16/03/2018 JKLU Working With World’s Most Innovative College, Olin College of Engineering, to Transform its Programmes; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 25/04/2018 – OLIN REPORTS NEW LEAD DIRECTOR; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces William Weideman as New Lead Director of Board; 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN); 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – King Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Olin

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $302.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Ca Qual Muni Inc Fd (NAC) by 466,828 shares to 225,741 shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Muni High Inc Opp Fd (NMZ) by 352,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 688,409 shares, and cut its stake in Mfs High Yield Municipal Tru (NYSE:CMU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation has 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Savings Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Mesirow Inv Management has 1.01% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 298,105 shares. State Street has invested 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Renaissance Technology Lc has invested 0.02% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). First Advisors LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Wells Fargo And Co Mn owns 0% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 342,305 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% or 11,754 shares in its portfolio. Sei owns 22,345 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 267,141 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement. Kennedy Capital Mgmt has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag accumulated 0% or 53,106 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co owns 109 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Smith Moore And Company has 0.1% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Citadel Advisors Ltd Company reported 14,748 shares.

