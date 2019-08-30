Proxima Capital Management Position in Newell Brands (NWL) Has Increased by $577,500; Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Shareholder Vista Capital Partners Lowered Its Holding

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $7.86. About 38 shares traded. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) has declined 0.38% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.59. About 72,264 shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 17/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – STOCKHOLDERS APPROVED ADVISORY RESOLUTION APPROVING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION; 23/04/2018 – DJ Newell Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWL); 09/05/2018 – 2U: Ellis Joins From Newell Brands; 08/03/2018 – Newell Brands Sees Fifth Director Resign Amid Starboard Fight; 09/03/2018 – Starboard Issues Letter to Newell Hldrs; 04/05/2018 – Newell to sell Waddington for $2.3 bln, expands divestiture plan; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE – CONTINUE TO BELIEVE NEWELL IS “SUBSTANTIALLY UNDERVALUED” & SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITIES EXIST TO CREATE “SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER VALUE”; 16/03/2018 – Icahn, with 6 percent of Newell Brands shares, hasn’t decided which side he’s on; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL 1Q NORMALIZED EPS 34C, EST. 26C; 02/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – WITH EXPECTED ELECTION OF ATCHISON AND JUDITH SPRIESER AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, NEWELL BRAND’S BOARD WILL COMPRISE 11 DIRECTORS

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87 million and $485.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Reit Index Fund (VNQ) by 16,428 shares to 767,850 shares, valued at $66.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 3.37, from 3.5 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 4 investors sold JCTCF shares while 4 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 809,074 shares or 53.41% less from 1.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parthenon Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.34% in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). 1,104 were accumulated by Blackrock. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 2 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gru holds 68,728 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Llc, a New York-based fund reported 191,400 shares. James Investment Research has 0% invested in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF). Bancorp Of America De owns 1,200 shares. Vista Cap Prtnrs accumulated 359,482 shares.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $78,800 activity.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $90.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 109,000 shares to 196,000 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vereit Inc by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,510 shares, and cut its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Ltd Com holds 165,373 shares. 643 are owned by Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co. United Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 48,388 shares. The Michigan-based Asset has invested 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Blackrock holds 0.03% or 45.05M shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Vertex One Asset holds 1.38% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) or 418,000 shares. Okumus Fund Management Ltd has 5.21% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 1.52M shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 104,490 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advsr Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 41,626 shares. Moreover, Kings Point has 0.02% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Symons Cap Management invested in 529,745 shares or 3.5% of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 224,501 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 292,619 shares. Invest Advisors Ltd Co has 0.05% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).