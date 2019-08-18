Proxima Capital Management Lowered Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Holding by $2.29 Million; Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Raised Its Position in Carnival (CCL) as Shares Declined

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 35.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 109,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The hedge fund held 196,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, down from 305,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $26.29. About 531,239 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $44.93. About 2.04 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – WANG CHUNNING APPOINTED AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Holland America Line Continues its Brand Evolution with Revamped Onboard Retail Experience to Deliver Relevant Brands and Merchandise That Reflect Premium Line’s Amazing Destinations; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$2.19 BLN VS HK$1.93 BLN; 03/04/2018 – Seabourn’s 2018 Alaska/British Columbia Season To Feature World-class Expedition Team Leading “Ventures By Seabourn” Optional Tours; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Expects $6B Cash From Operations in 2018; 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corp Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Ops; 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Operations; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Rev $4.2B; 23/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Sails to the “Rhythm of the Caribbean” by Introducing New lmmersive Cultural Experiences; 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Water line break floods rooms on hellish Carnival cruise

Investors sentiment increased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.84 million shares or 4.39% less from 110.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 140,119 shares. Proxima Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 196,000 shares. Natixis has invested 0% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Assetmark Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Cibc Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 17,815 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Hotchkis Wiley Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 857,500 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Ltd owns 781,286 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsr Lc owns 14,736 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 17,500 shares in its portfolio. Gluskin Sheff & has invested 0.56% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). 2,255 are owned by Signaturefd Ltd. Qs Investors Ltd Llc invested 0.03% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC).

Analysts await Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 4.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.64 per share. SC’s profit will be $231.81 million for 9.81 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.19% negative EPS growth.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267 worth of stock.