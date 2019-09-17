Proxima Capital Management Lowered Its Stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) as Market Valuation Declined; Sandhill Capital Partners Has Increased Bank Of America (BAC) Position by $1.25 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 23.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 15,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.88 million, down from 65,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $107.58. About 966,657 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 6, 2018; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS IN AGREEMENT INCLUDING NXP’S ABILITY TO UNDERTAKE ACQUISITIONS, SETTLE LITIGATION – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP ASKED COMMERCE SECRETARY TO LOOK INTO ZTE SITUATION CONSISTENT WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm slides after layoffs, regulatory challenges to NXP merger; 20/03/2018 – MOFCOM REVIEW OF NXPI/QUALCOMM REMAINS ON TRACK: REORG RESEARCH; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND NXP ARE PREPARING TO SEEK ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION FROM FTC, SHOULD IT BECOME NECESSARY; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA WILL REVIEW QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL IN A FAIR MANNER; 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed; 27/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal; 12/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS IT STRONGLY DISAGREES THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF QUALCOMM RAISES ANY NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS -STATEMENT

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 43,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 623,020 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.07 million, up from 579,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.02. About 32.22 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 09/03/2018 – CANUELAS AMENDS IPO FILING TO ADD MERRILL LYNCH AS UNDERWRITER; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says Apple could save $500 million a year making its own PC chips; 02/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – CONSOL HOLDING – BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, RAND MERCHANT, AND STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA HAVE BEEN APPOINTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS; 06/03/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Slowdown in noninterest-bearing deposits to continue for U.S. banks in 2018 – Moody’s; 20/04/2018 – Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has “zero equity value,” according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch; 18/05/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 18 (Table)

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 EPS, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $451.61M for 16.60 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $74.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 205,000 shares to 685,000 shares, valued at $6.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $570.29 million and $788.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin (NYSE:ETN) by 70,947 shares to 118,336 shares, valued at $9.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

