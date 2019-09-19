Proxima Capital Management Lowered Its Position in Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) as Valuation Rose; Shell Asset Management Co Decreased Its Visa (V) Stake by $3.05 Million

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 18.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 93,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The hedge fund held 402,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.80 million, down from 495,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $21.71. About 120,462 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18

Shell Asset Management Co decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co sold 17,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 349,035 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.58 million, down from 366,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $395.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $176.47. About 1.17M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR) by 27,691 shares to 35,138 shares, valued at $6.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 17,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.85 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Everett Harris And Company Ca has 0.01% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Lederer Assoc Inv Counsel Ca stated it has 2.84% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Gladius Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 1,297 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Scholtz And Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.2% or 19,565 shares in its portfolio. Fort Point Prtn Limited Com has invested 0.09% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Field & Main State Bank holds 3.72% or 23,374 shares. Capital International Ca holds 1.95% or 161,136 shares. 53,704 are owned by Advisor Prtn Llc. Akre Capital Mgmt Ltd Com holds 4.89 million shares or 8.6% of its portfolio. Becker Capital Mngmt has 3,484 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Convergence Investment Prtnrs Llc holds 3,908 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Profund Ltd Com invested in 51,857 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Aureus Asset Mgmt Lc reported 4.9% stake. Town & Country Bank & Tru Dba First Bankers Tru reported 20,315 shares. Parsons Capital Ri has 0.61% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 32,277 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 27 investors sold HAIN shares while 76 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 100.43 million shares or 2.43% less from 102.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Research Cap Lc (Trc) holds 1,060 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 12 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 367,293 shares or 0% of the stock. Huntington Commercial Bank stated it has 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). 22,900 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Paloma Partners Mgmt Co has invested 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Gamco Inc Et Al holds 0.13% or 799,020 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 862,744 shares. Sei Invs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Virginia-based Quantitative Inv Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Tcw Gp Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). 3,792 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp. Tudor Corporation Et Al reported 36,184 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Raymond James Assocs invested in 0% or 86,506 shares.

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.09 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $11.47 million for 49.34 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.62% negative EPS growth.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $74.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 205,000 shares to 685,000 shares, valued at $6.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $193.06 million activity. Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. also bought $49.19 million worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) shares.