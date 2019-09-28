Proxima Capital Management Lifted Its Olin (OLN) Stake by $357,000; Valuation Declined; As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Increased Its Position

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 50.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 159,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 474,151 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.73M, up from 314,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $136.39. About 1.91 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Technologies to Invest More Than $15B in R&D, CapEx in U.S. Over Next Five Years; 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA SAYS WA. UTC APPROVES ONE-TIME RATE ADJUSTMENTS; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN FLORIDA; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 30/04/2018 – Unmanned Imaging: UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils New TASE250 Optical Payload For Small UAS Commercial And Military Applications; 09/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Features Geared Turbofan™ and Wasp Engines as Sponsor of Aerospace Maintenance Competition; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTX); 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies Keeps Eye on a Breakup

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18 million, up from 265,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.75. About 1.41 million shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces William Weideman as New Lead Director of Board; 26/04/2018 – Olin Declares 366th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Olin Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 22/05/2018 – REG-Aktia Bank plc: Managers’ transactions — Sam Olin- as part of the share-based incentive scheme; 23/05/2018 – Olin at Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference Jun 14; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 12C, EST. 20C

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64B and $4.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manchester Utd Plc New (NYSE:MANU) by 311,789 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $19.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.74M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.80 million shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has 0.01% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 14,330 were accumulated by High Pointe Capital Mgmt Limited Liability. Linscomb And Williams Inc has 41,067 shares. Scotia Incorporated holds 199,369 shares. Round Table Ltd Com holds 0.07% or 1,847 shares. Community Bancorp Na accumulated 0.77% or 30,582 shares. Crestwood Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.48% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Nuwave Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Windward Ca invested in 2.67% or 164,517 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The stated it has 238,235 shares. Roundview Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 32,006 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 14,116 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt stated it has 7,168 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Allstate Corp holds 0.09% or 37,882 shares in its portfolio. Counsel Inc holds 0.18% or 3,761 shares in its portfolio.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $74.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Game Technolog by 45,000 shares to 165,000 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perspecta Inc by 49,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Lc holds 24.73 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moore Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.05% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). 37,264 were reported by Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp. Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 18 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested 0% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). 75,168 are held by Barclays Public Ltd. Prudential Public Limited holds 536,300 shares. Los Angeles Management Equity Research Inc holds 184,877 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 435,268 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Moreover, Parametric Associate Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Putnam Invests stated it has 118,600 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma accumulated 115 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc accumulated 62,558 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Principal, a Iowa-based fund reported 847,197 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $716,852 activity. On Tuesday, August 6 the insider Shipp Earl L bought $4,479. Sutton Scott McDougald had bought 8,000 shares worth $165,678 on Wednesday, May 8. Shares for $178,490 were bought by BUNCH C ROBERT. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $33,374 was bought by Alderman Heidi S. 5,000 shares were bought by Smith Vince J, worth $85,000.