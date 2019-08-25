Proxima Capital Management Lifted Its Newell Brands (NWL) Stake by $577,500; As Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Market Value Declined, Longwood Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Holding by $798,000

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.52% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $15.76. About 4.34M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 11/04/2018 – Starboard Criticizes Icahn’s Newell Nominees, Pitches Own Slate; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands Teams Up With Icahn to Counter Starboard (Correct); 14/03/2018 – Starboard nominees to Newell board agree to buy stake if elected; 12/03/2018 – Hare, Wynn, Newell & Newton, LLP: Syngenta Corn Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Settles for $1.51 Billion; 16/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Newell Brands Inc. – NWL; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Sale Part of Accelerated Transformation Strategy; 05/03/2018 – Hedge fund Starboard Value said it nominated two additional directors to the board of Newell Brands; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181282: Carlyle Partners VI, L.P.; Newell Brands Inc; 16/03/2018 – CARL ICAHN – EXPECT TO HAVE FURTHER DISCUSSIONS WITH STARBOARD VALUE REGARDING ITS PROXY CONTEST AGAINST NEWELL; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Expects Divestiture Plan to Generate $6 Billion in Net Proceeds After Taxes

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 760,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97 million, up from 718,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $11.92. About 182,657 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Helen S. Kim to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Assembly Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 80c; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Con; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB); 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Graham Cooper as Chief Financial Officer and Operating Chief; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in Late-Breaker Poster at EASL; 12/03/2018 Assembly Biosciences Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Colorado-based Alps Inc has invested 0.26% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). King Luther Capital Management reported 30,408 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fil Limited holds 0% or 68,520 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 32,944 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proxima Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 372,000 shares. Schneider Mgmt Corp stated it has 1.04 million shares or 3.64% of all its holdings. Argyle Management Inc invested in 18,700 shares or 0.11% of the stock. River Mercantile Asset Llp reported 222,030 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corporation invested in 0.01% or 14,492 shares. Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Atria Investments Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0% or 11,349 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gru invested 0.03% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Chevy Chase has 316,583 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance accumulated 0.01% or 3,200 shares.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $90.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 70,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vereit Inc by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,510 shares, and cut its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 75,000 shares to 2.94M shares, valued at $28.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.