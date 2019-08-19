Proxima Capital Management Increased Its Newell Brands (NWL) Stake by $577,500; Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Shareholder Steinberg Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position as Valuation Rose

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.98. About 133,161 shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Foresees $2.3 Billion In Proceeds From Sale Of Package-making Business — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ABOUT 50% OF CO’S NEW PORTFOLIO WILL BE LEGACY NEWELL RUBBERMAID BUSINESSES AND ABOUT 50% LEGACY JARDEN BUSINESSES; 20/03/2018 – Starboard Owns 4.5% Stake in Newell; 23/04/2018 – Icahn and Starboard agree to Newell Brands director nominations; 20/03/2018 – Three Former Newell Directors to Drop Their Proxy Fight –Update; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Former Newell director may bid for the company’s brands; 11/04/2018 – Widen Launches New Video Asset Management Solutions for Digital Marketers; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s places Flex Acquisition ratings under review for downgrade; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N -WILL USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL FOR DELEVERAGING AND SHARE REPURCHASE; 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn Still Hasn’t Taken Sides in Newell’s Proxy Fight With Starboard

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 52.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 7,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The hedge fund held 6,885 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, down from 14,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $168. About 13,732 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ. OPER MARGIN +15.3%; 23/04/2018 – LabCorp at Walgreens Expands into Florida; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 25/04/2018 – Labcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, AETNA EXTENDED, EXPANDED EXISTING AGREEMENT, MAKING CO PREFERRED NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR SUBSTANTIALLY ALL AETNA MEMBERS FROM JAN 1, 2019; 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms lmmunology & lmmunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – UNDER NEW AGREEMENT, PHYSICIANS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER BOTH THYROID BIOPSY ANALYSIS AND MOLECULAR TESTING FROM INTERPACE; 05/03/2018 LabCorp Partners with Cheeriodicals through Community Service Campaign to Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center and Halifax; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: Labcorp’s Divestiture Of Food Solutions Business Is Credit Positive

Analysts await Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.85 EPS, up 4.01% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.74 per share. LH’s profit will be $278.45M for 14.74 P/E if the $2.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual EPS reported by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.73% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerville Kurt F holds 0.07% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 2,220 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsrs Incorporated reported 7,827 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Inc Public Limited Liability holds 783,898 shares. Golub Lc holds 4.05% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 304,713 shares. The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.14% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Millennium Ltd Liability Corp invested in 844,467 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Birch Hill Investment Advsrs reported 86,679 shares. 5,349 were accumulated by Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Archford Strategies Llc owns 38 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Iowa-based Dubuque Bancorporation & Tru has invested 0.01% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Bridgewater LP holds 0.02% or 21,565 shares. Boston Ltd Company has invested 0.18% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Davidson Advisors holds 1% or 62,412 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Raymond James Trust Na reported 1,795 shares.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $90.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vereit Inc by 75,000 shares to 450,510 shares, valued at $3.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 104,349 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Com accumulated 65,517 shares or 0% of the stock. King Luther Cap Corporation has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). 16,819 are held by Ls Investment Ltd Liability Corporation. Lapides Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 0.5% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 16,272 shares. Hightower Advsr Lc has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Endurance Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). City owns 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 157 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 0% stake. Brave Asset Mngmt Inc owns 21,550 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Advisors Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 558,353 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Limited Liability Company has 0.27% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 81,940 shares.

