Proxima Capital Management Holds Position in Newell Brands (NWL); Kynikos Associates LP Has Boosted Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $1.32 Million as Valuation Rose

Kynikos Associates Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 68.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp bought 6,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 17,177 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 10,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $911.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $201.74. About 27.88M shares traded or 3.85% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Cramer reflects on Apple earnings after speaking with CEO Tim Cook; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to investigate Facebook over use of personal data -report; 04/05/2018 – Apple cheer after Buffett lifts investment to $44bn; 21/03/2018 – goCharge Introduces Wireless Charging Furniture For New Mobile Device Era; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue topped $9 billion in the March quarter; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S CFO: RETAIL AND ONLINE STORES HAD RECORD 2Q; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on having @NRA TV in the app store: Public discourse is an important part of democracy . . Do I like their tactics, their positions? Honestly, no, and some of the things they’ve said are unbelievably distasteful; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds Southern Co, Buys More Apple; 09/04/2018 – APPLE – IPHONE 8, IPHONE 8 PLUS RED SPECIAL EDITION TO BE AVAILABLE IN 64GB AND 256GB MODELS STARTING AT APPLE RETAIL PRICE OF $699 FROM APPLE.COM; 25/05/2018 – Inverse: WWDC 2018 Rumors: Apple Set to Bring Key iOS 11 Change to Mac

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.73. About 3.88M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 01/05/2018 – Bring Self Expression to Life with the NEW Hand Lettering Sets from Prismacolor®; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Nominees to Newell Board Are Pauline J. Brown, Gerardo I. Lopez, Bridget Ryan Berman and Robert A. Steele; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD ADDED NWL IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees 55% Reduction in Distribution Centers; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE – CONTINUE TO BELIEVE NEWELL IS “SUBSTANTIALLY UNDERVALUED” & SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITIES EXIST TO CREATE “SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER VALUE”; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 CORE SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE FLAT TO DOWN LOW-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands Reaches Deal With Starboard to End Proxy Fight (Video); 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – DIVESTING NON-CORE BUSINESSES REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 35 PERCENT OF COMPANY’S NET SALES; 19/03/2018 – Carl Icahn gets four board seats at Newell Brands; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Core Equity Adds CSRA, Exits Newell Brands

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $90.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 19,779 shares to 118,000 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 109,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 196,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vereit Inc.