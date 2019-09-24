Proxima Capital Management Holding in Olin (OLN) Has Increased as Stock Declined; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Edmp Decreased by $479,892 Its Position

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18M, up from 265,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $18.24. About 1.93M shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – Olin Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OLIN CORP. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp 1Q EPS 12c; 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 26/04/2018 – Olin Declares 366th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN); 22/05/2018 – REG-Aktia Bank plc: Managers’ transactions — Sam Olin- as part of the share-based incentive scheme

Edmp Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc sold 2,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 36,473 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.22 million, down from 38,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $985.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $218.07. About 24.41M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/04/2018 – Apple Loses Ground to Amazon in Smart Home Deals With Builders; 19/03/2018 – Analyst sees ‘signs of trouble’ due to Apple’s high iPhone prices; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TO LET IPAD USERS CREATE DIGITAL BOOKS ON IPAD ITSELF; 16/03/2018 – Pittsburgh Trib: Saudi crown prince is said to plan meetings in U.S. with Apple, Google; 01/05/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple; 01/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Sources: #Apple expands downtown #Seattle office; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 06/03/2018 – Infinite Peripherals Improves Patient Care with the Infinea X for Apple® iPhone®; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 26/04/2018 – Apple and Sony rely on components from South Korea

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argent Mgmt Ltd Com owns 2.54% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 336,754 shares. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Ny invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Motco has 1.23% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 66,266 shares. C M Bidwell Assoc stated it has 764 shares. Midas Management Corp owns 2.07% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 24,100 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsr reported 23,892 shares. Johnson Fin Group Inc invested in 94,941 shares or 1.67% of the stock. 189,285 are held by Gw Henssler Associate Ltd. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Llc has invested 5.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rothschild Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 4.7% or 48,509 shares in its portfolio. Amica Retiree Med Trust owns 3.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 18,691 shares. South Street Advisors Lc reported 76,276 shares or 4.5% of all its holdings. South Texas Money Mngmt Limited invested 0.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kentucky Retirement owns 203,559 shares. 34,800 are held by Seabridge Inv Advsr Limited.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.26 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street holds 6.53 million shares. Alpha Windward Llc has 0.28% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Retail Bank Of America Corporation De owns 839,852 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 42,100 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 382,266 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Hanson Mcclain holds 0% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 101 shares. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). 697,311 were reported by Jennison Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 56,457 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.82M shares. Envestnet Asset Management owns 203,126 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 70,563 were accumulated by Trexquant Lp. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fin Grp Inc has invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Mason Street reported 87,873 shares stake.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $716,852 activity. 8,000 shares valued at $165,678 were bought by Sutton Scott McDougald on Wednesday, May 8. 2,000 Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares with value of $33,374 were bought by Alderman Heidi S. Smith Vince J also bought $85,000 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) on Monday, August 12. The insider Shipp Earl L bought 250 shares worth $4,479. BUNCH C ROBERT bought 10,000 shares worth $178,490.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $74.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 15,300 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $4.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 93,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 402,000 shares, and cut its stake in Perspecta Inc.