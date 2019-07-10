Proxima Capital Management Holding In Newell Brands (NWL) Was Has Upped; As Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has Cut Its Position by $849,888

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.93. About 2.10 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 19/04/2018 – Newell Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Carl Icahn now has a challenger at Newell Brands; 16/04/2018 – Melissa Manley Joins Purchasing Power® as Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands said it would appoint activist investor Carl Icahn’s four nominees to its board immediately; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Criticizes Icahn’s Newell Nominees, Pitches Own Slate; 16/05/2018 – NEW Paper Mate® Handwriting Pencils and Pens Provide Control for Early Writers; 06/04/2018 – Newell Brands Board Urges Shareholders to Vote For Board’s Director Nominees; 15/05/2018 – Widen Unveils 2018 Connectivity Report; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands Reaches Deal With Starboard to End Proxy Fight (Video)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 8,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 532,786 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.44 million, down from 540,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $113.72. About 4.35 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Time To Buy Newell Brands – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Newell Brands: Collect 5% While You Wait For 52% Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on January 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 03/18/2019: NWL, CZR, ERI, LL – Nasdaq” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “S&P 500 Movers: NWL, NEM – Nasdaq” published on December 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Newell (NWL) Earnings & Sales Outperform Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgewater Lp invested in 58,022 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 76,299 shares. Poplar Forest Capital Ltd Company holds 1.85% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 1.79 million shares. North Star Inv Mngmt Corporation stated it has 530 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cambridge Advsrs holds 0.02% or 152,577 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 2.39M shares. 36,240 were reported by Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Co. Andra Ap holds 0.06% or 137,300 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP invested 0.17% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Prudential reported 1.47M shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Alps Advsr has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 4,312 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 418,000 are owned by Vertex One Asset Mngmt. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co holds 26,128 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $90.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 155,000 shares to 265,000 shares, valued at $6.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.64B for 26.82 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 244,809 shares to 648,732 shares, valued at $72.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “P&G reaches for the sun in trademark application – Cincinnati Business Courier” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Has The Procter & Gamble Companyâ€™s (NYSE:PG) Performed Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on January 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Philip Morris – The Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: “P&G and Tokyo 2020 Announce The Podium Project â€“ The First-Ever Medals Podiums Created From Recycled Plastic for Upcoming Olympic Games and Paralympic Games – Financial Post” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Business Wire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.