Proxima Capital Management Holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Has Lowered as Stock Price Rose; As Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) Shares Rose, Diam Company LTD Lifted Holding by $581,400

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 11,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,100 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, up from 36,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Portland Gen Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 994,375 shares traded or 108.71% up from the average. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 30.43% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.00% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 GUIDANCE OF $2.10 – $2.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 05/04/2018 – Puget Energy strategic suitors try for a full buyout; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3625/SHR; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL BOOSTS DIV TO 36.25C FROM 34C; EST. 36C; 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Increases Dividend; 08/03/2018 AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Rev $493M; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Raises Dividend to 36.25c Vs. 34c

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 36.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $925,000, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.45B market cap company. It closed at $24.06 lastly. It is up 77.97% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Reports Strong First-Quarter 2018 Orphan and Rheumatology Net Sales Growth; Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidanc; 26/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Canada probes Horizon Pharma over efforts to boost sales of a rare disease drug; 22/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Launches GoutRevealed.com to Spotlight the Journey and Stories of People Living with Uncontrolled Gout; 03/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces Sangita Iyer as a 2018 Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association Rising Star; 17/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of John B. Thomas as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA SEES FY NET SALES $1.17B TO $1.20B, EST. $1.15B; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – ANNOUNCES U.S. PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE WITH CLAIMS COVERING RAVICTI ORAL LIQUID; 08/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Announces the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Additional Notices of Allowance With Claims Cover; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA: PATENTS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON SEPT. 22, 2030; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q EBITDA $33.6M

More notable recent Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Eaton Vance Corp (EV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Portland General Electric Company (POR) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For April 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why PGE (POR) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on February 18, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “With Intel’s help, Portland launches smart city pilot aimed at traffic safety – Portland Business Journal” with publication date: June 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold POR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 28,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 48,010 shares stake. Keybank Association Oh reported 17,956 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.02% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp reported 30,756 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Panagora Asset holds 0.38% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) or 1.66M shares. Moreover, Qs Investors Llc has 0.11% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Colony Grp Inc reported 33,127 shares. Heartland Inc holds 0.76% or 199,578 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company reported 6,155 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moody Savings Bank Tru Division holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Scout Investments invested in 0.6% or 565,352 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Mgmt has invested 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Art Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 59,357 shares.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 337,851 shares to 137,051 shares, valued at $6.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 773,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 435,742 shares, and cut its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $204,559 activity.

Analysts await Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. HZNP’s profit will be $72.10M for 15.42 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.