Proxima Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake in Olin (OLN) by $357,000; As Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) Share Price Rose, Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Increased Its Stake

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18M, up from 265,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.83. About 3.85M shares traded or 53.24% up from the average. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – King Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Olin; 08/05/2018 – Olin Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M; 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 50,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 515,411 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.23 million, up from 465,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.01. About 999,368 shares traded or 62.47% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS PHASE VI PIPELINE EXPANSION, DECLARES; 28/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ALLIANCE PIPELINE OPEN SEASON; 26/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 03/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.18; 26/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Closing of C$700 M Public Note Offering; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – ABOUT $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 29/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE AND WILL HOST ANNUAL INVESTOR DAY; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS $700M PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 22/03/2018 – NEW DEAL: Pembina Pipeline Min. C$500m Offering of 10Y, 30Y Debt

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fruth Invest accumulated 62,900 shares. 68,149 are owned by Pnc Svcs. Barclays Public Ltd reported 75,168 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thb Asset Management invested in 28,937 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc holds 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) or 15,256 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 0% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Northern Tru owns 1.28M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 215,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 26,637 were accumulated by Menta Cap Ltd Liability Com. Earnest Prtnrs Lc invested in 0% or 109 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 0.01% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Tortoise Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 87 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 151,481 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Llc has 62,558 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $716,852 activity. BUNCH C ROBERT also bought $178,490 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares. The insider VERMILLION TERESA M bought $10,872. Shipp Earl L bought $4,479 worth of stock or 250 shares. Alderman Heidi S also bought $33,374 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares. The insider Smith Vince J bought $85,000.

More notable recent Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Fundamentals Make Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Olin Corporation (OLN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $74.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 38,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 97,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,000 shares, and cut its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX).

More notable recent Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pembina Pipeline: Why This Pipeline Operator Is Poised To Outperform Its Peers – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pembina Pipeline announces $800M public note offering – Seeking Alpha” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Scarcity Value Rally In MLPs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $933.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 20,500 shares to 28,500 shares, valued at $1.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) by 250,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF).