Proxima Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake in Newell Brands (NWL) as Market Value Declined; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Value Declined, Chesley Taft & Associates Lowered Holding

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 4,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 175,352 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.17 million, down from 180,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $294.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $69.63. About 9.54 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS & LICENSING BASF FORM GAS TREATING; 19/04/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon faces setback in Iraq as oil and water mix; 25/05/2018 – EXXON FINALIZES EVACUATION PLANS FOR LENA PLATFORM IN GULF; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas Refinery; 13/04/2018 – Massachusetts top court rules against Exxon in climate change probe; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exxon Mobil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XOM); 13/04/2018 – Exxon Loses Again in Court Attempt to Dodge Climate Change Probe; 21/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project With Creation of Joint Venture; 13/03/2018 – Top Exxon executive confirms Gulf Coast oil-refining expansion

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.71 billion market cap company. It closed at $15.84 lastly. It is down 45.86% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 02/04/2018 – Newell Brands to Nominate David Atchison to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Newell Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWL); 16/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS HOLDER ICAHN SAYS SHRS UNDERVALUED; 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn boosts stake in Newell Brands as proxy battle heats up; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD: NEWELL SHOULD EVALUATE ALTERNATIVES FOR ENTIRE CO; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO RESULT IN AFTER-TAX PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ACCELERATED TRANSFORMATION PLAN WILL RESULT IN EFFECTIVE ELIMINATION OF ITS UNBRANDED BUSINESSES; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands Strikes Deal with Icahn; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – “MAINTAINING COMPANY’S COMMITMENT TO ITS INVESTMENT GRADE RATING” AND TO ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF 92 CENTS PER SHARE THROUGH 2019; 12/03/2018 – Former Newell Director Indicates Support For Starboard’s Efforts In Public Statement

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NWL or WDFC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Time To Buy Newell Brands – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for August 7th – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated holds 0% or 1,590 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs has 0.02% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 12,070 shares. Webster Bancorp N A holds 35,954 shares. Icahn Carl C has 41.12 million shares. Utah Retirement System holds 0.02% or 81,854 shares in its portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 11,349 shares stake. First Tru Advsr LP has 294,859 shares. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.03% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Advisors Asset Inc holds 0.01% or 41,626 shares. Stephens Inc Ar accumulated 13,281 shares or 0% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 11,874 shares. Ameriprise Financial, Minnesota-based fund reported 303,139 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company stated it has 22,758 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hightower Ltd Llc accumulated 35,441 shares. Cwm Ltd Company has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $90.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 155,000 shares to 265,000 shares, valued at $6.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vereit Inc by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,510 shares, and cut its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in August – Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “8 Stocks That Have Paid a Dividend for 125 (or More) Consecutive Years – Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon downgraded at RBC as macro headwinds mount – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Upcoming 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lowe Brockenbrough And Co Inc has 286,529 shares for 3.24% of their portfolio. New York-based Hilton Capital Mgmt Limited Com has invested 1.43% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.76% or 23,595 shares. Boyer Corporon Wealth Ltd Liability Com reported 33,573 shares stake. Eagle Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Rockland Tru stated it has 189,741 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hengehold Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.64% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Cacti Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 2.51% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 386,229 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 169,330 shares. Lincoln Cap Limited Liability Co, a Nebraska-based fund reported 18,538 shares. The New York-based Nottingham Advisors has invested 0.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc invested in 4.92% or 574,206 shares. Telos Capital owns 43,114 shares. Granite Prns Lc accumulated 32,572 shares. Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.12% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Msci Eafe (VEA) by 7,835 shares to 101,575 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Reit (VNQ) by 7,194 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Td Ameritrade Holding Corp (NYSE:AMTD).