Proxima Capital Management Has Upped Its Position in Newell Brands (NWL) by $577,500 as Share Price Declined; Hyman Charles D Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Has Decreased by $1.17 Million

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.2. About 5.22M shares traded or 5.91% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 30/04/2018 – Jostens and Philadelphia Eagles to partner on historic championship ring; 03/04/2018 – Park Place Technologies Announces Tony Tricarichi As Chief Financial Officer; 19/03/2018 – Newell Gets New Ally as Icahn Takes 7% Stake (Video); 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Divestiture Process Well Underway; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees After-Tax Proceeds of About $2.2B; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ACCELERATED TRANSFORMATION PLAN WILL RESULT IN EFFECTIVE ELIMINATION OF ITS UNBRANDED BUSINESSES; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD – IN ADDITION TO EXPLORING STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR NEWELL, “NEW BOARD BE EQUALLY AND SIMULTANEOUSLY FOCUSED ON OPERATIONAL IMPROVEMENTS AVAILABLE”; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands cuts board deal with Icahn, snubbing Starboard; 04/05/2018 – Novolex To Acquire The Waddington Group From Newell Brands; 04/04/2018 – STARBOARD FILES NEWELL BRANDS PROXY STATEMENT

Hyman Charles D decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 15.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D sold 24,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129,482 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26M, down from 153,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 21.55 million shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Rate Forecasts as of May 9 (Table); 23/05/2018 – CELYAD SA CYAD.BR – WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, LLC AND BRYAN, GARNIER & CO. ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNING MANAGERS FOR OFFERING; 08/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Pacquement Says Expect Rates to Edge Up Over Next Few Months (Video); 07/05/2018 – Ingevity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo doesn’t appear ready to cut off business with gun sellers; 10/05/2018 – Still Too Early to Get Back on Wells Fargo’s Wagon — Heard on the Street; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Takes $1 Billion Hit to Exit Profitable Bet on Rates; 16/03/2018 – DOJ Widens Wells Fargo Sales Investigation to Wealth Management; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo said it will pay $480 million to resolve a lawsuit related to a 2016 sales scandal; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at Conference May 17

Hyman Charles D, which manages about $799.29 million and $972.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3,250 shares to 10,900 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 3,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Check Cap Management Ca has 3.03% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.19M shares. 5,073 are held by Private Ocean Ltd Company. 304,868 are owned by Majedie Asset Management Ltd. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership stated it has 76,791 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Wagner Bowman Management invested in 8,391 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Guardian Management owns 1.1% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 26,351 shares. Aqr Management Limited Co stated it has 2.39 million shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Haverford Com accumulated 164,505 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corporation reported 0.13% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Drexel Morgan And Company holds 0.25% or 5,911 shares. 109,792 were accumulated by Fsi Gp Limited Liability. World Asset Mngmt owns 0.7% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 282,835 shares. Fruth Management holds 0.17% or 8,342 shares. Advisory Alpha Llc stated it has 1,832 shares.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $90.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perspecta Inc by 20,201 shares to 199,499 shares, valued at $4.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) by 109,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 196,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vereit Inc.