Proxima Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by $3.05 Million; Laurion Capital Management LP Lifted Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Position by $14.84 Million

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 112.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 140,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 265,007 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.11 million, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.73. About 2.75M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 34.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 34,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 65,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $102.14. About 1.64M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 26/04/2018 – Qualcomm is waiting on approval for Chinese regulators to merge with Dutch rival NXP Semiconductors; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC- NXP ISSUE ‘IS PROBABLY MORE RELATED’ TO HIGHER LEVEL DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN US AND CHINA – CEO, CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM REMAINS CONFIDENT OF GETTING NXP APPROVAL IN CHINA; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors Climbs on Report of China Regulatory Progress; 28/03/2018 – MOFCOM MAY HOLD OFF MEETINGS WITH QUALCOMM ON NXPI: DEALREP; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors sells China JV stake as Qualcomm takeover awaits Beíjing nod; 15/05/2018 – Fir Tree Adds FirstEnergy, Exits Expedia, Cuts NXP Semi: 13F; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – CO’S UNIT AGREED IF REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS NOT RECEIVED BY JULY 25, IT WILL PAY TERMINATION FEE TO NXP NO LATER THAN JULY 26, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video)

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $443.35 million for 15.76 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Randolph Company reported 2.47% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Valmark Advisers, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,510 shares. Hartford Mgmt Com reported 191,793 shares. Ashmore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 350,588 shares or 2.17% of their US portfolio. The Illinois-based Chesley Taft Associate Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.14% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Willingdon Wealth Management stated it has 1,255 shares. Cibc World Markets reported 227,482 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc reported 3,875 shares. Roanoke Asset Corporation Ny holds 1.4% or 28,282 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt has invested 0.44% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Kemper Corporation Master Retirement stated it has 35,500 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 56,239 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Navellier & Associate has 0.4% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 24,282 shares. British Columbia Investment owns 462,747 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 14.15 million shares.