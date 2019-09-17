Proxima Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) as Share Value Declined; As Thor Inds (THO) Shares Declined, Shareholder Principal Financial Group Has Trimmed Stake

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 32.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 38,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35M, down from 118,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $882.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $19.38. About 24,725 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $110.2M; 15/05/2018 – TCI Fund Management Adds Monsanto, Exits Ambac Financial: 13F; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $7.22; 05/03/2018 – Ambac to Participate in BTlG’s Financial Guarantors Conference; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.6% of Ambac Financial; 30/05/2018 – AMBAC ANNOUNCES THE WISCONSIN OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE DID NOT APPROVE THE SURPLUS NOTE INTEREST PAYMENT DUE ON JUNE 7, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Adj EPS $7.22; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Rev $174.1M; 15/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – AMBAC TO PARTICIPATE IN BTIG’S FINL GUARANTORS CONFERENCE

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 39,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 337,443 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.72 million, down from 377,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $52.65. About 88,515 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT; 08/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING – ACQUIRE 40% INTEREST IN EXPLORATION LICENCE EL29701 WHICH HOSTS 13 OUTCROPPING TUNGSTEN DEPOSITS, PLUS 1 COPPER DEPOSIT WITH PREVIOUS DRILLING RESULT; 18/05/2018 – Excellent Preliminary Metallurgical Test Work Results for Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 22/04/2018 – “Infinity War” stands to benefit from a string of surprisingly strong Marvel Studios hits, including “Black Panther” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – ENGAGED IN THIRD PARTY DISCUSSIONS WITH REGARD TO ITS KEY TUNGSTEN PROJECTS AND THAT INTEREST IS INTENSIFYING; 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 07/03/2018 Thor Industries 2Q EPS $1.51

Analysts await Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.63 EPS, down 2.40% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.67 per share. THO’s profit will be $89.75 million for 8.08 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.65 actual EPS reported by Thor Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.21% negative EPS growth.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $111.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 13,197 shares to 581,325 shares, valued at $16.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 5,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $202,880 activity.

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “THOR Industries Announces National Forest Foundation Multi-Year Partnership – PRNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Looking Forward – Thor Offers More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Did Thor Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:THO) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “7 Stocks to Buy Benefiting From Millennial Money – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold THO shares while 107 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.30% more from 46.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Country Trust Financial Bank has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Hutchinson Ca, California-based fund reported 154,711 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.08% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Thb Asset Mngmt invested 0.11% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Advisors Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 7,835 shares. Westpac Bk Corp stated it has 107,200 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company reported 115,351 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Llc, Minnesota-based fund reported 30,276 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 9,936 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Howe And Rusling reported 4,213 shares stake. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 50,271 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 4,700 are held by Oakbrook Investments Ltd Llc. Sei Investments owns 60,247 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hanson & Doremus Invest Mngmt holds 0.18% or 9,677 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ambac to Release First Quarter 2019 Earnings on May 9, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ambac -8.4% as Q1 reflects increased public finance reserves – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ambac Announces Closing of Ballantyne Restructuring Following Irish and U.S. Court Approvals – GlobeNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ambac Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:AMBC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.