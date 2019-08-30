Proxima Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Olin (OLN) Stake by $3.57 Million as Market Value Declined; Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Cut Its Holding in Alliant Energy (LNT) as Market Valuation Rose

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 7.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 177,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 2.24 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.54 million, down from 2.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.45. About 771,390 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 06/03/2018 – Former New Jersey State Senator Jennifer Beck Joins Alliant; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT FILES PLANS W/ WISCONSIN PSC TO BUILD WIND PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – Mark Weber Joins Alliant Employee Benefits; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Alliant’s B3 Corporate Family Rating; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down; 08/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ALLIANT ENERGY TO ADD 470 MW OF WIND CAPACITY IN IOWA; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 03/05/2018 – Stan Rorison Adds Experience, Versatility to Alliant’s New Orleans Team; 06/03/2018 – Arrival of Kevin Collins and Steve Sack Adds Strength to Alliant’s Absence, Disability, and Life (ADL) Consulting Practice; 17/04/2018 – Alliant Energy to add more wind energy in Iowa

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 36.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc analyzed 155,000 shares as the company's stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 265,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13M, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $16.98. About 2.88M shares traded or 22.77% up from the average. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $716,852 activity. VERMILLION TERESA M bought $10,872 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) on Wednesday, August 7. 2,000 shares valued at $33,374 were bought by Alderman Heidi S on Wednesday, August 21. 5,000 shares valued at $85,000 were bought by Smith Vince J on Monday, August 12. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $178,490 was bought by BUNCH C ROBERT. $234,882 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) was bought by Sutton Scott McDougald on Friday, August 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold OLN shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 147.98 million shares or 5.45% more from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 328,918 are held by Amer Grp Incorporated Incorporated. 1.00M were reported by Morgan Stanley. Moreover, Menta Ltd Liability Company has 0.41% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc owns 546,130 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 104,410 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement reported 265,671 shares. Natixis Ltd Partnership invested in 30,001 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 396,215 are held by Monarch Prtnrs Asset Limited Liability Corporation. Winch Advisory Ltd Llc owns 13,852 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp reported 29,279 shares stake. Dupont Mngmt holds 0.01% or 18,114 shares. State Street has 0.01% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 6.53M shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc stated it has 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Caxton Associate LP accumulated 10,056 shares. 360,912 are held by Citadel Limited Liability Company.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Griffin Asset reported 40,000 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 534 shares. Blackrock stated it has 20.91 million shares. Hanson Doremus Inv Mgmt accumulated 17,403 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.01% or 4,603 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Financial Bank And Trust has 0% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). At Fincl Bank has invested 0.1% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Farmers & Merchants Investments reported 15,540 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cypress Grp Inc has 0.08% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 7,855 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 67,455 shares. Blair William Il has invested 0% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Signaturefd Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 11,290 shares. America First Inv Advisors Lc reported 1,550 shares stake.