Proxima Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in New Sr Invt Group (SNR) by $500,480; As Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Market Value Rose, Broadview Advisors Has Lifted Position by $610,025

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 46,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.36M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.87 million, up from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 3.36 million shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 32.76% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 21/05/2018 – MGIC Promotes Luis Contreras to Vice President – National Account Manager; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Hires Leonard (Len) Murray, Account Manager, West Central Region; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Net $143.6M; 02/04/2018 – MGIC Announces partnership with Down Payment Re; 04/05/2018 – MGIC hires Greg Korn, Sales Manager — New England; 07/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Invest: Borrower-Paid Mortgage Insurance Premium Rates on Most Popular Premium Plans Have Been Reduced by Average 11%; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD APPROXIMATELY $585.7 MLN OF NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAX PURPOSES; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C, EST. 35C

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in New Sr Invt Group Inc (SNR) by 39.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 100,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 153,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $834,000, down from 253,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Sr Invt Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $557.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.82. About 244,078 shares traded. New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) has declined 13.74% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.17% the S&P500. Some Historical SNR News: 11/05/2018 – Current Fixed-Income Chief Ram Nayak Moves Into New Senior Investment-Bank Risk and Advisory Role; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Total Net Operating Income $47.1M; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Senior Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNR); 16/05/2018 – NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT SAYS ON MAY 14, CO’S UNITS ENTERED INTO 1-YEAR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT OF $720 MLN – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Normalized FFO 21c a Shr; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss $13.3M; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Rev $99.2M; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 14/03/2018 NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INC – ON MARCH 9, SAYS BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO 8 MEMBERS AND APPOINTED DAVID MILNER AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 10/05/2018 – New Senior Investment 1Q Loss/Shr 16c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard Inc owns 0.04% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 46,400 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.09% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Hillsdale Invest Management Incorporated holds 0.25% or 209,100 shares in its portfolio. 1.41 million are held by Price T Rowe Inc Md. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 351,710 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability stated it has 25,158 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gp has 0.03% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). New York State Teachers Retirement System invested 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.2% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) or 9.22M shares. Moreover, Bowling Portfolio Limited Liability Corp has 0.35% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Acadian Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.07% or 1.15 million shares. 543,685 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. 419,819 were reported by Savings Bank Of Montreal Can. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0.01% or 1.03M shares. Paloma Prns Management Company holds 81,134 shares.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $367.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 6,425 shares to 48,936 shares, valued at $5.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kornit Digital Ltd by 298,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 292,550 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Beer Inc (NYSE:SAM).

Analysts await New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. SNR’s profit will be $11.44M for 12.18 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by New Senior Investment Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold SNR shares while 46 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 55.50 million shares or 13.43% more from 48.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Levin Capital Strategies Lp has 0.03% invested in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) for 45,000 shares. Omers Administration accumulated 57,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Cooperman Leon G stated it has 4.25M shares. Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division has invested 0% in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). State Street reported 1.70M shares. Caxton Lp invested 0.01% in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR). Reilly Fincl Ltd Com holds 0% or 342 shares in its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 53,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) for 5,080 shares. Bessemer Gru has 0% invested in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) for 4,637 shares. Equitec Specialists Ltd owns 194,467 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 15,836 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) for 165,468 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Com accumulated 94,127 shares. Pnc Svcs Gru has 546 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

