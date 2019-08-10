Proxima Capital Management Has Trimmed By $356,022 Its Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Stake; Shorts at Frontdoor (FTDR) Raised By 12.54%

Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) had an increase of 12.54% in short interest. FTDR’s SI was 2.29 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 12.54% from 2.03M shares previously. With 739,100 avg volume, 3 days are for Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)’s short sellers to cover FTDR’s short positions. The SI to Frontdoor Inc’s float is 3.38%. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $49.93. About 465,590 shares traded. frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) stake by 14.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Proxima Capital Management Llc analyzed 19,779 shares as Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC)'s stock declined 1.62%. The Proxima Capital Management Llc holds 118,000 shares with $2.14 million value, down from 137,779 last quarter. Ambac Finl Group Inc now has $857.63M valuation. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $18.48. About 396,039 shares traded or 24.52% up from the average. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Frontdoor had 11 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of FTDR in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating.

frontdoor, inc. operates a home services platform that provides home service plans to homeowners in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.23 billion. It provides services under the HSA, OneGuard, Landmark, and American Home Shield brand names. It has a 30.26 P/E ratio. The firm serves homeowners who require assistance with technical home repair issues by utilizing its network of pre-qualified professional contractor firms.