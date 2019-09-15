Proxima Capital Management Has Raised Position in Olin (OLN) by $357,000 as Share Price Declined; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Baldwin Brothers Upped Stake by $679,266

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18 million, up from 265,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.83. About 3.85M shares traded or 53.24% up from the average. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – OLIN REPORTS NEW LEAD DIRECTOR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Olin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLN); 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 08/05/2018 – Olin Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OLIN CORP. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 8.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 12,579 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 153,411 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.40M, up from 140,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 11.62M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $678.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3,270 shares to 114,100 shares, valued at $12.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 12,767 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,691 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX).

