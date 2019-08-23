Proxima Capital Management Has Raised Its Newell Brands (NWL) Position by $577,500 as Stock Value Declined; Pnc Financial Services Group Increased Holding in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by $9.62 Million

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.68. About 2.79 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 17/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, MICHAEL B. POLK APPOINTED PRESIDENT; 23/04/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer reviews the prospects at Newell Brands after a proxy fight with Carl Icahn and Starboard Value ends peacefully; 21/03/2018 – HedgeCo.net: Newell Brands Cuts Board Deal with Icahn, Snubbing Starboard; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD – IAN ASHKEN, DOMENICO DE SOLE, MARTIN FRANKLIN, AND JAMES LILLIE ARE COLLECTIVELY WITHDRAWING THEIR NAMES FROM NOMINATION TO NEWELL’S BOARD; 01/05/2018 – Starboard Sees Newell Worth $48 a Share on Cost Savings Alone; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Announces Details of Transformation Plan; 17/04/2018 – Coleman Launches App to Inspire People to Get Outdoors; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL 1Q NORMALIZED EPS 34C, EST. 26C; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands cuts board deal with Icahn, snubbing Starboard; 04/04/2018 – Starboard Pursuing Proxy Fight at Newell Brands Despite Deal With Icahn

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 181.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 106,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 165,768 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.96M, up from 58,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $124. About 175,644 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN); 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 01/05/2018 – Ram Showcases Limited-edition 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Truck at the 144th ‘Run for the Roses®’ as Brand Continues its ‘Off; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS ENTERS REAL MONEY ONLINE GAMING, SPORTS BETTING; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $90.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 34,700 shares to 65,300 shares, valued at $5.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 154,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 495,142 shares, and cut its stake in Perspecta Inc.

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is This Rock Bottom For Newell? – Seeking Alpha” on March 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Time To Buy Newell Brands – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Newell Brands Announces Appointment of Ravi Saligram as Chief Executive Officer – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Newell: Divestitures Edition – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Energizer (ENR) Misses on Q3 Earnings & Sales, Stock Down – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gaming Segment to Aid Churchill Downs (CHDN) in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 246% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Buying Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Have A High Beta? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Implied Analyst 12-Month Target For MDYG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 22,281 shares to 541,541 shares, valued at $59.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 424,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19.45 million shares, and cut its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED).

