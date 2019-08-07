Proxima Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake in Newell Brands (NWL) by $577,500; Oz Management LP Has Lifted Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA)

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 587,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214.38 million, up from 587,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $434.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $159.18. About 14.67 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SEES 2019 REVENUE GROWTH ABOVE 60%; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba is preparing to invest in Grab – TechCrunch; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare: Yunfeng and Alibaba Are in Discussions With Certain Significant Holders Regarding Potential Support; 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market; 08/05/2018 – ZTE CORP MAY ALSO HAVE TO STOP SMARTPHONE SALES IN THE U.S. ONCE INVENTORIES RUN OUT – NIKKEI; 10/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba, Telecom Italia Trade Actively; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba expands South Asia footprint, snapping up Pakistani online retailer Daraz; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP – lK HEALTHCARE INVESTMENT LIMITED WILL ACQUIRE CO FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF CO; 09/04/2018 – Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before Mark Zuckerberg was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT SAYS ITS HOSPITAL UNIT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA CHINA’S HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $16.24. About 5.77M shares traded or 9.74% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 20/04/2018 – Jostens Celebrates Earth Month 2018 by Announcing Expanded Commitment to Sustainable Graduation Experiences; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Newell Brands Inc.’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook to Negative; 25/04/2018 – Newell Brands Named One of America’s Most Reputable Companies; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Files Definitive Proxy Materials to Elect Four Highly Qualified Director Nominees to the Newell Board of Directors at; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees After-Tax Proceeds of About $2.2B; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – DIVESTING NON-CORE BUSINESSES REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 35 PERCENT OF COMPANY’S NET SALES; 23/04/2018 – Consumer products maker Newell Brands has agreed to add three independent directors to its board, including one proposed by hedge fund Starboard Value, ending a months-long proxy fight with the activist investor; 04/05/2018 – Newell Finds Waddington Buyer and Puts More Brands Up For Sale; 01/05/2018 – Starboard Sees Newell Worth $48 a Share on Cost Savings Alone; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: Divestiture Process Well Underway

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $16.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 89,236 shares to 76,592 shares, valued at $90.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap Inc (Put) by 1.83 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,300 shares, and cut its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (Put) (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $90.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 34,700 shares to 65,300 shares, valued at $5.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Lc has 2.69 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Trust LP stated it has 294,859 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Edgestream Prtn LP holds 179,094 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 183,663 shares. 65,517 are owned by Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company. Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt holds 0.17% or 21,650 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 30,030 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. North Star Invest Mngmt reported 530 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns, a Nebraska-based fund reported 6,971 shares. 17,171 are owned by Ingalls Snyder Limited. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 52,900 shares. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Westpac Banking Corp accumulated 0% or 334,972 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo invested in 0.64% or 1.53M shares. Argyle Management Inc has invested 0.11% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

