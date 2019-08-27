Proxima Capital Management Has Increased Holding in Newell Brands (NWL); Amerisafe (AMSF) Shares Rose While S&T Bank Has Cut Its Holding by $348,808

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The hedge fund held 372,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 333,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.72. About 2.08M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 27/03/2018 – Newell Brands: New Board Focused on Acclerated Transformation Plan, Reigniting Core Business Performance; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL PLANS TO DIVEST UNITS REPRESENTING ABOUT 35% SALES; 04/05/2018 – Novolex To Acquire The Waddington Group From Newell Brands; 06/04/2018 – Newell Brands Board Urges Shareholders to Vote For Board’s Director Nominees; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s places Flex Acquisition ratings under review for downgrade; 23/04/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer reviews the prospects at Newell Brands after a proxy fight with Carl Icahn and Starboard Value ends peacefully; 16/03/2018 – CARL ICAHN REPORTS STAKE OF 6.86 PCT IN NEWELL BRANDS INC, AS OF MARCH 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Carl Icahn now has a challenger at Newell Brands; 04/05/2018 – Newell expands divestiture plan, to sell Waddington for $2.3 bln; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands in Amendment to Director Appointment and Nomination Agreement With the Icahn Group

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Amerisafe Inc (AMSF) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% . The institutional investor held 138,504 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.23 million, down from 144,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Amerisafe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $67.93. About 35,699 shares traded. Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) has risen 8.85% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSF News: 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.84; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $ 87.3 MLN VS $ 90.9 MLN; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE INC QTRLY OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.86; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE 1Q EPS 84c; 26/04/2018 – Amerisafe at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of AMERISAFE, Inc. and Its Operating Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – AMERISAFE 1Q OPER EPS 86C, EST. 77C; 19/03/2018 AMERISAFE Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date; 19/04/2018 – DJ AMERISAFE Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMSF); 26/04/2018 – Amerisafe Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in Store for CME Group (CME) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AMERISAFE Increases Dividend 14% Nasdaq:AMSF – GlobeNewswire” published on February 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AMERISAFE Announces 2019 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule – GlobeNewswire” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Amerisafe Inc (AMSF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AMERISAFE Announces 2018 Third Quarter Results Nasdaq:AMSF – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 24, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold AMSF shares while 37 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 18.57 million shares or 3.09% less from 19.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 19,954 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). Thb Asset has 0.13% invested in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). Metropolitan Life Insur Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). Sei Invs Co accumulated 24,932 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The stated it has 12,280 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Mgmt, California-based fund reported 152,962 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Gru reported 342,180 shares stake. Timessquare Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) for 354,862 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Lc accumulated 208,726 shares. Us Commercial Bank De holds 0% or 1,277 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 659,903 shares. Moreover, Opus Group Ltd Co has 0.25% invested in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF). Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research invested in 14,795 shares or 0% of the stock.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 13,447 shares to 273,012 shares, valued at $13.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) by 105,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 551,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $78,800 activity.

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $90.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 68,600 shares to 531,400 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 155,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).