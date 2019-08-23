Proxima Capital Management Has Decreased Parsley Energy (PE) Position by $1.33 Million as Stock Declined; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Value Rose, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Lowered Stake

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 31.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.79. About 2.85M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500.

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 73.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $108.72. About 9.07 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chief James Dimon Likes the Bank’s Growth Prospects, Despite Risks; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 13 (Table); 26/03/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan names Roddy global co-head of diversified industrials; 23/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS UK AVERAGE GENDER PAY GAP IS 36%; 21/03/2018 – CBOE HOLDINGS INC CBOE.O : JP MORGAN SEES CONTINUED RISK OF FURTHER SLOWDOWN IN VIX FUTURES ACTIVITY; 15/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – BEAZLEY PLC BEZG.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 650P FROM 550P; 23/05/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 115 EUROS FROM 105 EUROS; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Announces Adjustment to Warrant Exercise Price; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Down 28% This Year, JP Morgan Leads

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.19 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

